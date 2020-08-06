‘Siren’ canceled, one of the most popular series on HBO Spain

It is impossible to know how many people are hooked on Siren on HBO Spain but it is easy to think that there are many. It is common to find it among the most popular series on the platform and in the most viewed list, ahead of many productions that are not acquisitions but are produced by HBO. But unfortunately these fans will have to stay halfway: the series has been canceled in the United States.

The problem is that, while Siren It has worked very well in these parts of the hand of HBO Spain (or we suspect without having official data), in the United States it did not work well enough on the channel that produces and broadcasts it, Freeform, which is owned by Disney. Your live audience of approximately 400,000 viewers was not reason enough to give the green light to a fourth season.

