Single white man seeks victim to harass on Netflix

If YOU is a vice, it is said and nothing happens. Nobody here has to feel guilty for falling into the networks of Joe (Penn Badgley), the most attentive boy on television. As it has a romantic movie manners, there are those who look at the series over their shoulders. And no, you do not have to look down on a production for having a romantic touch … and much less when the series is as subversive as this one, manipulating you with Joe’s voice-over when in reality we are facing the most toxic story from Netflix.

The first season was clear. Joe talked like he was the perfect man: concerned, considerate, in love. He was obsessed with Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and was willing to do anything to make her fall in love: spy on her (while she touched herself), follow her on social media (and spy on her mobile), break into her house (and steal her panties) and many more details that would put anyone in jail. This was not a love story: it was a story of harassment with a psychopath believing himself a gentleman with a savior complex.















After this stormy relationship, which more than a relationship was a hunt where the woman was the prey, the bar was high. Would you give for a second season? Could we invest in Joe’s sick reality again? Yes. Sera Gamble, the YOU showrunner, has her work under control: when it comes to offering us an addictive story, she knows how to control timing and narrative hooks.

The presentation of the new season, in fact, works almost like a new driver. After the events of the first, both the viewer and Joe find themselves in a new environment: he has moved to Los Angeles and adopts a new identity to avoid being found by someone from his past. It’s a good place to hide – as a New York lover and a professional hater of social media and posturing, the City of Stars is the last place you could find it.

Victoria Pedretti is Love … Joe’s new victim?

(Beth Dubber / Netflix / Beth Dubber / Netflix)



Soon a new girl who catches his attention crosses his path, Love (Victoria Pedretti), who has as much enthusiasm as little caution. He soon crosses paths with those who suspect his amiable facade like Delilah (Carmela Zumbado), a journalist from his apartment complex. And, as much as he repeats over and over in the voice-over that he seeks a new beginning, almost as if he asks to be atoned for his sins, it is clear that Joe is the man who will make us suffer.









YOU he knows how to play his cards very well. Each episode has its PQC moments (but what the f ***, what the bytheway girls said) to have you hooked on the screen and above all it has fun breaking and subverting the topics of romantic comedy and melodrama. Is not easy. Sera Gamble deserves a monument for writing this false heartthrob, who bewitches in his best moments but always positions himself as a pathetic and evil being.







It is a cautionary tale about everything that we buy as love and should be interpreted as jealousy, obsession or possessiveness. Because the best of YOU is that it is almost impossible for you to have an ex like Joe (because maybe you could not have told him) but it is very likely that you will identify a few of their behaviors in close people. Get away! And look YOU, which is on Netflix!

(By the way, beyond how anti-recommendable Joe is as a person, as much as his taste in literature is exquisite, this second season deserves a separate mention for the portrait it makes of Los Angeles as an unbearably cool city full of star attempts and influencers.)















