‘Singing in the Rain’, by Gene Kelly, in ‘Classic Movie Days’

Before meeting aspiring actress Kathy Selden (Debbie Reynolds), the silent film idol Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly) thought he had it all: fame, fortune and success. But, when he meets her, he realizes that she is what was really missing in his life. With the birth of sound films, Don wants to film musicals with Kathy, but between them the queen of silent films Lina Lamont (Jean Hagen).

A song that is film history

After debuting as directors with A day in New York (1949), Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly They joined forces again in another musical comedy, Singing under the rain, which would become one of the most outstanding works in the history of the genre. Donald O´Connor y Debbie Reynolds were the other two key pieces of a leading trio in which Gene Kelly He had a very prominent role, performing one of the most iconic scenes in the history of cinema.

Singing under the rain She accumulated awards and nominations at different festivals, highlighting the two Oscars that she chose in the category of Best Supporting Actress –Jean Hagen– and BSO, the BAFTA nomination for Best Picture and the Golden Globe won by Donald O’Connor for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical.

Singin’ in the Rain. EE.UU., 1952. Comedia musical. 102 min. Dir.: Stanley Donen y Gene Kelly. Int.: Gene Kelly, Donald O´Connor, Debbie Reynolds, Jean Hagen, Millard Mitchell, Cyd Charisse, Rita Moreno, Douglas Fowley.

