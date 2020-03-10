Showtime Taps Former Exec Michael Crotty As CFO, Will Also Oversee BET Finance Team, As Adam Townsend Exits

Showtime Networks Inc. Tuesday named one in every of its longtime former executives Michael Crotty govt VP and chief monetary officer, changing veteran finance exec Adam Townsend, who’s leaving on the finish of March.

Crotty will even oversee BET Networks’ finance staff and report back to Showtime chairman-CEO David Nevins.

The ViacomCBS universe has seen a sequence of govt shifts and departures because it merged late final 12 months. This one marks a return act for Crotty, who began as a enterprise analyst at Showtime in 2002 and rose to senior VP, Affiliate Income and Enterprise Operations. He most not too long ago served as CFO of The Gamers’ Tribune since 2016. He led the expansion of the corporate, based by Derek Jeter in 2014 to attach athletes and followers, publish Collection A funding, quadrupling its employees and rising income throughout promoting, licensing and authentic manufacturing. He raised $40 million in Collection B from prime personal fairness and enterprise capital companies, led TPT’s acquisition of Unscriptd – a cellular app for athletes to create short-form video – and the acquisition of TPT by Minute Media final November.

“We rely ourselves extremely lucky to have the ability to lure Michael again to Showtime. He’s extraordinarily nicely preferred and revered by everybody he labored with throughout his earlier stint right here, and the years he spent as CFO of The Gamers’ Tribune have given him indispensable entrepreneurial and management expertise that he brings again to us,” Nevins mentioned in an announcement.

Crotty was beforehand one of many key executives that launched Smithsonian Networks, serving as VP, Finance, Enterprise Improvement and Operations. He additionally labored at Arthur Andersen and at Altria Group (beforehand Philip Morris Firms).

Exiting Townsend joined CBS in 2008 and served for a decade as govt VP,Company Finance and Investor Relations operating CBS’ each day outreach to the funding group, together with throughout the IPO of its outside promoting enterprise and the split-off of CBS Radio. He grew to become Showtime’s CFO in 2018.

“Adam has been invaluable to Showtime Networks and CBS, not solely with managing our funds but in addition our general management,” mentioned Nevins. “He’s been an infinite assist in driving our enterprise by a 12 months of many transitions, and we’re sorry to lose him. We want him all the perfect on what we count on will probably be an thrilling subsequent chapter.”