Showtime Offers Free 30-Day Trial To New Customers

ViacomCBS’ Showtime community introduced that it’ll supply a 30-day free trial to new prospects efficient right now. Viewers who join earlier than Might three can entry the community’s authentic collection, documentaries, specials and films on-line by way of the Showtime streaming service on Showtime.com or the Showtime app, obtainable on all supported gadgets. A significant draw – subscribers can make amends for Homeland, which can proceed to air new episodes of its last season by way of its collection finale on April 26.

Lots of the community’s streaming companions and conventional TV suppliers can even supply a 30-day free Showtime trial. As individuals hunker down and shelter in place throughout this coronavirus pandemic with screens and gadgets, content material suppliers are shifting increasingly to attract them in.

Sequence additionally embody Shameless, Billion, Ray Donovan, Black Monday, The L Phrase: Technology Q, The Chi, Metropolis On A Hill, Kidding, Work In Progress, Again To Life and On Changing into A God In Central Florida, together with restricted collection Escape At Dannemora and The Loudest Voice. Viewers can have entry to docuseries together with the upcoming premiere of Vice, the brand new season of The Commerce and collection {Couples} Remedy, documentary movies together with The Kingmaker and Pavarotti.

Showtime is at the moment obtainable to subscribers by way of conventional pay-TV suppliers and as a stand-along streaming service by way of Amazon, Apple, Google, LG Good TVs, Oculus Go, Roku, Samsung Good TVs and Xbox One. Customers also can subscribe by way of Amazon’s Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and YouTube TV, and watch on Showtime.com.