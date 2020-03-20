TELEVISION

Showtime Offers Free 30-Day Trial To New Customers

March 20, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

ViacomCBS’ Showtime community introduced that it’ll supply a 30-day free trial to new prospects efficient right now. Viewers who join earlier than Might three can entry the community’s authentic collection, documentaries, specials and films on-line by way of the Showtime streaming service on Showtime.com or the Showtime app, obtainable on all supported gadgets. A significant draw – subscribers can make amends for Homeland, which can proceed to air new episodes of its last season by way of its collection finale on April 26.

Lots of the community’s streaming companions and conventional TV suppliers can even supply a 30-day free Showtime trial. As individuals hunker down and shelter in place throughout this coronavirus pandemic with screens and gadgets, content material suppliers are shifting increasingly to attract them in.

Sequence additionally embody ShamelessBillion, Ray Donovan, Black Monday, The L Phrase: Technology Q, The Chi, Metropolis On A Hill, Kidding, Work In Progress, Again To Life and On Changing into A God In Central Florida, together with restricted collection Escape At Dannemora and The Loudest Voice. Viewers can have entry to docuseries together with the upcoming premiere of Vice, the brand new season of The Commerce and collection {Couples} Remedy, documentary movies together with The Kingmaker and Pavarotti.

Showtime is at the moment obtainable to subscribers by way of conventional pay-TV suppliers and as a stand-along streaming service by way of  Amazon, Apple, Google, LG Good TVs, Oculus Go, Roku, Samsung Good TVs and Xbox One. Customers also can subscribe by way of Amazon’s Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and YouTube TV, and watch on Showtime.com.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.