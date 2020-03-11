Shout! Factory Acquires Rights To Stephen J. Cannell’s 900-Hour Strong TV And Movie Library

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Factory has struck a distribution cope with Stephen J. Cannell Productions Inc that can give Shout! a mixture of worldwide, home and worldwide broadcast and choose streaming rights to the prolific TV creator’s catalog of 1970s-1990s exhibits together with 21 Soar Road, Hunter, Wiseguy, The Commish, The Best American Hero and Riptide.

With the deal, Shout! will convey the huge library that totals greater than 20 TV collection and flicks and 900 hours of programming to to broadcast and streaming platforms throughout territories. Phrases weren’t disclosed.

Beforehand, MeTV proprietor Weigel Broadcasting had licensed Cannell’s 21 Soar Road, Booker, Hunter, Wiseguy and Commish. FilmRise has unique world digital and streaming rights to 9 collection within the library as a part of a 2018 pact.

The deal is the most recent to gasoline Shout!’s technique of all-rights acquisitions and worldwide distribution of programming throughout broadcast and a number of digital streaming platforms, with an eye fixed on reinvigorate and create extra long-term worth of pop-culture manufacturers. Earlier pacts embrace with Sesame Workshop and ITV International Leisure.

“Many Stephen J. Cannell collection have already confirmed to be immensely widespread with viewers and followers through the years. We’re extremely excited to convey these memorable collection by means of Shout’s distribution channels. There are lots of untapped alternatives to distribute this content material by means of digital, streaming, transactional shops and rising leisure platforms,” Shout! Factory founders Bob Emmer and Garson Foos mentioned Wednesday. “As we’re aggressively increasing our content material choices of high quality collection and flicks, this deal exemplifies the kind of main acquisitions we plan to pursue actively.”

Additionally included within the pact is a mixture of rights to Cannell’s Booker, The Best American Heroine, Hawkeye, Marker, Lacking Individuals, Palace Guard, Renegade, Silk Stalkings, Stingray, Tenspeed and Brownshoe and the movies Useless Finish Brattigan (aka The Nice Pretender), Greyhounds and Return of the Hunter.

Cannell, who died in 2010 at age 69, started his writing profession the early 1970s when he penned episodes for collection like Adam-12. He later co-created The Rockford Recordsdata, the long-running PI drama starring James Garner. It received the Drama Sequence Emmy in 1978, Cannell’s solely Emmy in 5 nominations that additionally included for writing The Best American Hero. His Wiseguy was nominated for Drama Sequence in 1989.

He additionally created Black Sheep Squadron, Baretta, Hardcastle and McCormick and The A-Group, which together with Rockford aren’t included within the Shout! deal.

As we speak’s deal was negotiated by Shout’s Emmer, Jeff Peisch and Vanessa Keiko Flanders with Ken Ziffren and Dean Bahat of Ziffren Brittenham LLP on behalf of Stephen J. Cannell Productions and estates.