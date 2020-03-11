She ‘Loves’ Hannah Ann – Hollywood News

Appears we weren’t the one ones glued to our TV screens on March 10! Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and a bunch of various celebs have reacted to Peter Weber’s ‘The Bachelor’ finale.

Kim Kardashian threw her assist behind The Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss after Peter Weber referred to as off their engagement all through the season finale. The Retaining Up With The Kardashians star took to Twitter on March 10 to share her concepts on the 23-year-old Tennessee native with followers. “I actually like Hannah Ann!!!!” Kim wrote, sooner than together with, “Wait the twists and turns of the Bachelor!!!!” The mom-of-four moreover posted a sequence of clips on her Instagram Story from the viewing event she attended with sis Kendall Jenner and pal Hailey Bieber. The first video confirmed three giant desserts that features completely totally different photos: one confirmed Hannah Ann, one different featured an image of fellow contestant Madison Prewett, and the third confirmed Peter holding a rose, with an image of his mom Barbara, crying. “Okay guys we’re at a Bachelor event, we’re gonna watch the finale,” Kim is perhaps heard saying throughout the clip. “Which cake are you guys gonna have?” she asks her friends. Kim moreover shared a snap of her TV whereas the current’s host Chris Harrison was on show display, with a ‘good vibes’ GIF. She then posted a screenshot of herself Facetiming Chris, with the caption, “Getting the entire tea from @chrisbharrison.”

Kim wasn’t the one celeb who tuned into the season finale. Selena Gomez moreover shared clips from her viewing event collectively along with her 170 million followers on Instagram. “I’ll undoubtedly say that I’m sorry prematurely, because of I’m going to do the Bachelor updates on my story tonight, because of I can’t take care of what I observed closing evening time,” she acknowledged in an Instagram Story video, which confirmed the actress driving spherical Los Angeles. “So, to procure me hooked. Maintain tuned to take heed to my opinion, not that it points the least bit, nonetheless Madi, I actually such as you,’ she added, referring to Madison Prewett. Selena moreover posted a screenshot of a bunch message establishing the viewing event that evening time. “MADISON NEEDS US,” she wrote throughout the textual content material message thread.

Supermodel Olivia Culpo moreover watched the finale, and acquired super glammed up for the occasion! She posted a pic on her Instagram feed whereas standing in her kitchen, holding crucial glass of white wine we’ve ever seen. She wore a white mini robe with a sweeping neckline and knee-high black leather-based boots. She pulled her hair once more and accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings. If solely we regarded this fabulous whereas watching TV! Associates star Jennifer Aniston, then once more, had a further low key evening time as she watched the current collectively along with her Pitbull mix canine Sophie. She posted a sweet video of her pup lying subsequent to her whereas staring on the show display very attentively. “Sophie might be very invested on this,” Jen captioned the Instagram story.

I actually like Hannah Ann!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 11, 2020

Hannah Ann and Peter purchased engaged all through the finale of The Bachelor, nonetheless their bliss was short-lived. They broke up merely weeks later when Hannah Ann visited Peter in California. He admitted that part of his coronary coronary heart was nonetheless with Madison, who broke up with him sooner than the final word rose ceremony that handed off in Australia all through filming. Hannah Ann was completely blindsided, and referred to as Peter out for making a dedication to marry her when she appeared keep on After the Closing Rose. Following his breakup with Hannah Ann, Peter reunited with Madison, they normally every admitted that they’ve been nonetheless in love with each other.