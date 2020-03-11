Shannyn Sossamon Exits ‘The Cleaning Lady’; Lead Of Fox Drama Pilot Is Being Recast

EXCLUSIVE: Fox and Warner Bros. TV are recasting the lead of drama pilot The Cleaning Woman. The choice was made after the venture’s desk learn, I hear.

Primetime-Panic Your Full Information to Pilots and Straight-to-Collection orders

Shannyn Sossamon, who had been initially forged within the title position, is leaving because the character is being tweaked. Search is underway for a substitute The Cleaning Woman, primarily based on the Argentinian collection, is filming in New Mexico.

Recastings are unlucky however inevitable a part of broadcast pilot season. Due to the compressed timeframe and stiff competitors from streaming, a big portion of the extra distinguished roles are being forged by way of straight gives with out testing, so the desk reads present the primary glimpse of all the forged in character and their chemistry,

Final season, one other Fox/WBTV drama pilot, Prodigal Son, recast its title position after the desk learn. The pilot went to collection and have become the highest freshman present this season.

Written by Miranda Kwok and directed by Michael Provide, The Cleaning Woman is a one-hour darkly aspirational character drama a few whip-smart Filipina physician, Reyna Salonga (the position that’s now being recast), who involves the U.S. for a medical therapy to save lots of her ailing son. However when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be crushed down and marginalized. As an alternative, she turns into an on-call cleansing girl for the mob. Keen to do something to save lots of her son, Reyna walks the tightrope of morality, breaking the legislation for all the correct causes — and ultimately forges her personal path within the prison underworld as she begins enjoying the sport by her personal guidelines.

Kwok government produces with Shay Mitchell, Melissa Carter and Provide.