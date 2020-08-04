Shannen Doherty mourns the loss of Wilford Brimley, her ‘grandfather’ in the series ‘Our House’

There are no good times for Shannen Doherty. The protagonist of Feeling of living, who continues to fight cancer, has mourned on Instagram the death of a co-star dear to her. The actor Wilford Brimley, with whom he worked on the series Our house, has died at 85 years.

The actress has looked back to remember who Kris Witherspoon, her grandfather from 1986 to 1988 was in NBC fiction. “I met Wilford when we did Our house together. It taught me a lot in that program. She also gave me a horse named Brownie. She taught me how to ski in Utah “recalls Shannen who also misses her “hugs and their jokes”. “In fact, he was like a grandfather to me for a long time. He was very talented and we will miss him.”he confesses.

Wilford Brimley he was especially known for his work on the film Cocoon (1985), winner of two Oscars, in which she played a mature man who, along with the other residents of a Florida retirement home, discovers an alien energy source that rejuvenates them.

In addition, in 1993 he savored again the success of Tom Cruise’s hand in The cover, where Brimley played a security officer who works for a law firm.

The problems of ‘Charmed’, uncovered

Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs met on Instagram to the delight of fans of Charmed. In the live chat the question about the alleged enmity that existed in the first seasons of the series between Shannen Doherty and Alissa Milan, which ended with the departure of the actress who played Prue in 2001, being replaced by Rose McGowan in the shoes of Paige Matthews, half sister on mother’s side.

McGowan honestly answered the question about whether the two actresses hated each other: “I’m pretty sure, yeah”, said.

Still, despite what happened behind the scenes between them, it all came to naught when Shannen announced in February 2020 that cancer had returned to her life. Alissa Milano was one of the first to show her support on social networks with the message: “Holding you tight in my heart, Shannen”.

