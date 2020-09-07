Seven series to overcome the post-holiday ‘depre’

The post-vacation depression not easy to carry. It is a moment of reflection, back to the routine, of changes that never came (even if you promised yourself or wished they would happen), of feeling once again anesthetized by day to day, obligations, the feeling of boredom of knowing how they will all be. your weeks until the holidays come again. And what do you want in this context? Well series that give a break, that take you out of the routine, that feel like a vacation, with good intentions, with character loves.

Here a server recognizes a reality: if you are one of those who wants to get rid of problems with slow, brainy, cynical series and with audiovisual puzzles, this is not your list. The sole objective of this is to lift your spirits and alleviate the symptoms of routine with an environment (seriéfilo) that is love. Here are seven options:













Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

Jason Sudeikis had played this character in an advertisement.

(Apple TV +)



Ted Lasso seems delusional. He never loses his smile, not even when thousands of people insult him at the same time. Who in their right mind agrees to coach a Premier League team without knowing football? He comes from the United States after being a phenomenon in the world of American football and, although his signing makes zero sense, you can understand it: he is not so interested in winning games but in making his players better people and better companions. There is nothing more good-natured than Ted Lasso, definitely the revelation comedy of this 2020 (with permission from

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

on the same platform).





The baker and the beauty (Amazon Prime Video)

The night they meet is anything but predictable.

(Endemol Israel for Keshet Broadcasting)



This is the love story between Bat Yam’s hottest baker and the most famous heiress, influencer and model in all of Israel. The starting point may sound trite. How many stories have we seen about the humble and the wealthy who fight against their own prejudices and those of others? But the creator Assi Azar shows that he understands romantic comedy, that he respects it and knows how to express the classic principles of the genre without running them on autopilot. The plots only benefit from the secondary gallery (the family of Amos Dahari, the baker, is not to be missed) and the chemistry between Aviv Alush and Rotem Sela is as undeniable as how perfect they are for their respective roles, Alush as the attractive boy but shy and humble and Sela like a cute girl, spoiled but you understand that she enchants with her simple presence.













Lovecraft Territory (HBO Spain)

Blood of monsters, racists or victims of racism?

(HBO)



Maybe Lovecraft Territory air a new episode every Monday on HBO but in essence it is a series of the summer. The platform should have issued it in full between July and August because get back that festive spirit of True blood

: not knowing what you will find in the next episode and never taking yourself too seriously. It’s a series about Atticus, his Uncle George, and their friend Letitia, who start a road-trip through the most racist America in the 1950s to find Atticus’s missing father. And, as you will discover, you can find everything. The first episode has bright elements, the second is a disaster, the third again gives hope … and, Be that as it may, it is always refreshing not to know what you are going to find.





Steven Universe (HBO Spain)

Steven Universe.

(Cartoon Network)













For this post-vacation depression I feel the need to recommend series with positive characters and Steven is pure goodness. At first glance it looks like one more series of drawings. When you take a look at it, you realize that it is a work that defies patriarchy, that fights for diversity in all its aspects, that distributes love and understanding with each of its plots, that proposes an alternative to masculine fragility. Watch Steven and his mentors, the Gems, and you want to be better people. You wanna be steven. All five seasons are available on HBO.





The Durrells (Filmin)

The Durrells ran for four seasons and is now over.

(FILMIN)



One way to combat post-vacation blues is to get into a series that looks and feels like the perfect vacation. The adventures of the Durrells in Corfu is a perfect example: beautiful places in Greece, spring and summer light in every episode, a house by the sea that is a delight and some plots whose ultimate goal is to make you feel better. It is based on the experiences of the brothers Gerald and Larry Durrell when they moved to a Greek island in the 1930s together with the rest of their family.













Romance is a bonus book (Netflix)

Romance is a bonus book has 16 one-hour episodes.

(kimhobin / Netflix)



Dan-i (Lee Na-young) is left without a husband and without a home. From one day to the next, she goes from having the ideal conventional life to being homeless, especially since companies do not value an intelligent and educated woman who has been away from the labor market for years after being a mother. She could ask for help from Eun-ho, her best lifelong friend, younger than her, who is now a renowned writer and editor. Pride, however, prevents her from being honest about her situation and prefers to create a multitude of tangles by entering an internship at Eun-ho’s publishing house. There are cute romantic series and then there is this Romance is a bonus book which is a sweet delight to enter the world of Korean fiction (and that every lover of literature and physical books should see).













Gravity Falls (Disney +)

‘Gravity falls’ ceased to exist so that Mabel and Dipper could grow up.

(Disney)



And, if we are talking about summers that have no end (or, at the very least, they don’t seem to have until you get to the last episode), it is worth recommending. Gravity Falls, Disney’s television masterpiece. Greg Hirsch wrote an animated series about Mabel and Dipper, two brothers who spend their summer at their uncle Stan’s house, a very tight-fisted man who hides many secrets in a town where very strange things happen. It is appreciated such a well packaged project: feeling of humor in abundance, the episodes always leave elements for a mythology that always recovers and the characters are love. It is not that it is an essential series for children: it is for anyone.















