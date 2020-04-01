Seungri, K-pop BIGBANG member retires in-light of sex and bribery allegation

Seungri who’s the member of BIGBANG, a well-liked Ok-Pop Band has made an announcement that he’s going to depart the band and retire from the “present enterprise”, he introduced on Monday.

He made this announcement in gentle of current sex and bribery allegations that have been positioned on Seungri and has made the information in entire South Korea.

Seungri on his Instagram account mentioned, “I really feel like it’s best from me to retire from the leisure enterprise at this level,” and added, ” I’ll sincerely undergo the investigation on this matter, and reveal reality to all of the allegations.”

Seungri who’s 28 years outdated and his actual identify is Lee Seung-hyun has been charged with allegedly offering international buyers with prostitutes which resulted in his company’s shares, YG Leisure Inc taking place by 16%.

Lee can be being charged with alleged bribery and frequent drug use at Burning Solar.

After the costs have been made public Lee introduced that on March 25, he might be enlisting for his necessary army service.

And in response to his announcement Nationwide Police Company Commissioner Basic Min Hole-ryong made a remark that this investigation is not going to be hampered by Lee’s conscripted soldier standing. and added that he would work in direction of cooperation from the Ministry of Nationwide Protection.