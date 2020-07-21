Seth MacFarlane discovers ‘A thousand ways to bite the dust’ with Charlize Theron

Albert Stark (Seth MacFarlane), a cowardly farmer, who when backing down in a gunfight duel, his girlfriend Louise (Amanda Seyfried) decides to leave it for another man. However, a beautiful woman named Ana will arrive in the city (Charlize Theron), with whom he falls in love and who will help him discover his courage that will be tested immediately, as this striking woman drags a fugitive husband, Clinch Leatherwood (Liam Neeson) who claims revenge.

After the success obtained with Ted (2012), and before taking out the second part of the story of the teddy bear, Seth MacFarlane came to the forefront of a cast in A thousand ways to bite the dust. In addition to starring in this comedy, the creator of Family Guy was in charge of directing and preparing the script, the latter with the help of Alec Sulkin y Wellesley Wild.

Even if A thousand ways to bite the dust He did not have the same success as Ted, he even accumulated up to four Razzie nominationsSeth MacFarlane managed to assemble a cast of many carats. Among the cast members, the name of Charlize Theron, who first worked alongside Liam Neeson, but also that of Amanda Seyfried o Neil Patrick Harris, well known for his role as Barney Stinson in the series of How I Met Your Mother?

A Million Ways to Die in the West. EE.UU., 2014. Comedia. 116 min. Dir.: Seth MacFarlane. Int.: Seth MacFarlane, Charlize Theron, Liam Neeson, Amanda Seyfried, Sarah Silverman, Giovanni Ribisi, Neil Patrick Harris.

