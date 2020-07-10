Series: The outcome of ‘The Cable Girls’, a youth series on Netflix and the other proposals of the weekend

It may be that at the beginning of The Cable Girls, the telephone operators lived in a kind of historical bubble, well set at the time, with modern songs in the trendy bar and without clear historical references (who was the king? Was Primo de Rivera?), but now he is more ingrained in Spain’s past. To be exact, in the Civil War and the postwar period, where it will be time to say goodbye to girls forever. This must be the main course for this weekend.

The first original Netflix series says goodbye with the last five episodes. In this last part, the story is taken up seven months later, in a country that is experiencing its most troubled, gray and oppressive stage. Lidia (Blanca Suárez), for example, will suffer the wrath of Carmen (Concha Velasco) in a Reeducation Center, while her friends desperately search for her. Who of them all will survive the start of Francoism? Will they go into exile or what will happen to them?









It is not the only proposal of Netflix for this Friday. Among the series that premiere, you can also find Ju-on: Origins. Although it sometimes seems that they are premiering Asian series in bulk, to which we pay little attention, this production does have appeal to a huge audience. It is, after all, the prequel to the franchise of The curse (2000) how well it has gone in theaters with a sequel (2000), an American version (2002) and a sequel to remake (2003).

The latest release is The Kangaroo Club, a youth series that adapts Ann M. Martin’s famous books about five close friends and their baby-sitting business. From portals like Vulture or Los Angeles Times already warn: this series is the delight that you did not expect and for all ages about the power of these girls and their sense of responsibility.

In Amazon Prime Videoinstead, the action series returns Hanna with the second season, the adaptation of the Joe Wright movie. It is the story of a girl with extraordinary abilities, conceived to be a lethal weapon, and in the new episodes she must deal with the information that is not the only one: there are more girls like her trained to be elite assassins.

For those who prefer short stories, this Friday also premieres on the platformma End-of-two stories, the last project (that we know of) of creations produced during confinement after

At home

HBO and Homemade on Netflix. In this case, they bring five short films by Fernando Colomo, Álvaro Fernández Armero, Miguel Bardem, David Marqués and Juan Diego Botto.









And finally in HBO bring a little love. Well, excuse me, a polyamorous comedy. Trigonometry It focuses on a cook and her paramedical boyfriend who host a swimmer and … the two fall in love with her without losing love for each other. It is a project that comes from the BBC.







