Series: The nine premieres and returns of the week from July 6 to 12

It’s time to discover what Cate Blanchett can do not only as an actress but as a creator and executive producer of a fiction. It is possibly the most striking premiere of this week from July 6 to 12 where there is no shortage of proposals on Movistar, Netflix, Apple TV +, Filmin, Amazon Prime Video, Starzplay and on the Cosmo channel.





The Master Butcher (July 7)

Adaptation of Louise Erdrich’s novel about the life of two German families who emigrate to the United States after World War I. Directed by Uli Edel (RAF Red Army Faction). It’s in Film.





















Displaced (July 8)

The Oscar-winning Cate Blanchett (twice: The Aviator and Blue Jasmine) is placed in creative mode alongside Tony Ayres and Elise McCredie in Displaced. It is a story of four strangers who cross paths in an immigration detention center with Blanchett herself in one of the supporting roles, in addition to Yvonne Strahovski (

The Maid’s Tale

), Jai Courtney (The suicide squad) y Dominic West (The affair). It can be seen in Netflix.













Couples Therapy (July 9)

An unusual premiere in Movistar: a documentary series where couples from Manhattan show themselves as they are, with their sentimental problems, in the consultation of the psychologist Orna Guralnik.





Hakan the protector (July 9)

Netflix premieres the fourth season of this fantastic action series made in Turkey.





















Little Voice (10 de julio)

When in Apple TV+ announced that they planned to enter the content arena, one of the star projects was clear that it would be this: a musical created by Jessie Nelson, the almighty JJ Abrams and the singer and songwriter Sara Bareilles, author of the Broadway musical Waitress and that also puts the music here. It is the story of Bess King (Brittany O’Grady), a very talented performer who wants to fulfill her dreams.













The pack (July 10)

This story will not let you keep an eye out: a story about the networks of sexual abuse, in this case with a young woman who disappears from a Catholic school after going to a protest against sexist violence. In Amazon Prime Video they have Daniela Vega, Antonia Zegers and Miranda García Omegn.





















Walkers (July 10)

In Orange TV expand their offer of original productions with this Mediapro series with a starting point that is reminiscent of The Blair Witch Project. The hand-held camera format is imitated, only this time the hikers who are in trouble are walkers of the Camino de Santiago.













Crime in Paradise (July 12)

A summer classic is the premiere of Crime in paradise In the channel Cosmo. It is the ninth season in which they solve murders on the island of Saint Marie in the Caribbean. The strange thing is that they still receive tourists in the area taking into account the background. At Cosmo they complete the night with At the crime scene.















P-Valley (July 12)

In Starzplay bring P-Valley, an hour-long southern drama that tells the kaleidoscopic story of a small strip club that could be something ”and the characters that enter its doors: the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the players , the handsome and the damned. Trap music and film noir merge in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when people in a small town dream beyond the limits set by typical supermarkets such as the Piggly Wiggly and pawn shops.















