Series: The nine premieres and returns of the week from July 13 to 19

A case of Agatha Christie, a colpaso like we’ve never experienced it (and filmed like we’ve never seen it before), the adaptation of the fashion novel and the new series of the unforgettable Katherine Langford from For Thirteen Reasons. It cannot be said that the platforms and channels are not willing to entertain us in this week from July 13 to 19.





The Collapse (Filmin)

In Film premiere this July 14 a very sophisticated series: each of the eight episodes is filming in sequence shot, it is set in a different day and place and recreates the climate of chaos and paranoia that would take over all of us if everything collapsed. The series is based on collapsology, the current of thought that foresees the collapse of industrial society and what would happen if the system could not provide basic services to the population and at a reasonable price. Collapse, innovative is little.





















Agatha Christie: The Pale Horse Mystery (Movistar)

Movistar debuts The mystery of Pale Horse to channel #0, the adaptation of one of the last works of Agatha Christie, this Tuesday, July 14. LPlot starts in 1961, Mark Easterbrook is a wealthy antiquarian who seems to have it all: Business success, a beautiful wife and a perfect home, although he still feels enormous sadness over the death of Delphine, his first wife. One day they tell her that her name appears on the shoe of a dead woman and when the other people on that mysterious list begin to die, Mark begins an investigation. Rufus Sewell (The man in the high castle) and Kaya Scodelario (Spinning out) lead the cast of The mystery of Pale Horse.













Time kills (AMC)

Another premiere on Tuesday, July 14 is this French thriller based on the novel by Michel Bussi. Clotilde, a woman who lost her entire family in tragic circumstances many years ago and has lived with pain all her life. Now, years later, decides to return to the scene with her husband and daughter. After facing the memory, she receives a fourth from the mother who allegedly died in the fateful accident in Time kills.





















Dark Desire (Netflix)

Netflix premieres this Mexican drama on Wednesday, July 15. Alma, a married woman, spends a fateful and passionate weekend away from home that ends in tragedy and leads her to question who is telling the truth. Eroticism and suspense.













Normal People (Starzplay)

This Thursday, July 16 there is a whole event for lovers of series and also of literature: Starzplay has taken control of The rights of Normal People, the adaptation of Normal people

, Sally Rooney’s novel. It is the story of Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal), from the beginning of a relationship in the institute marked by secrecy and after which their lives in the university are influenced. An intimate proposal, of a disenchanted romanticism, which has Rooney’s hand in the script.





















Absentia (AXN)

Stana Katic did not fare badly in her first post-Castle job. The third season of Absentia this July 17 at AXN. Emily Byrne is nearing the end of her FBI suspension period, trying her best to be the best possible mother to Flynn when an international crime affects her personally.













Maldita (Netflix)

This Friday, July 17, the adaptation of the best-seller by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, a version of the legend of King Arthur told through Nimue, a young woman destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake, arrives on Netflix . LThe platform has relied on Katherine Langsford, the popular Hannah Baker from For Thirteen Reasons, for the lead role..





















Dollface (HBO)

After Two White Girls, Kat Dennings returns with Dollface. A young woman, after being abandoned by her lifelong boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination when she literally and metaphorically re-enters the world of women to rekindle the friendships she left behind. It is a Hulu production although here comes July 17 from HBO.













The Kiss Challenge (Netflix)

A mystery drama from Brazil. Netflix premieres this Friday, July 17 a series about a cattle town where Panic spreads among families when teens contract a strange, fast-spreading disease. How is it transmitted? With a kiss.























