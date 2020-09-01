Series: The 21 most interesting releases and comebacks of the month of September

Television is like school or institute: the season runs from September to June. And how does the course start this time? With 21 premieres that attract attention on the main platforms: Netflix, HBO, Filmin, Amazon Prime Video and pay channels. Let no one rule out that free channels adapt: ​​sure news will arrive although they are more than informing the premieres a few days in advance.





Homeland (HBO)

He September 27th (Finally!) The adaptation of the novel by Fernando Aramburu from HBO Spain arrives. The plot of Patria recounts the impact that the Basque conflict has on both sides of the coin and how standard people live in the context of the conflict in their day-to-day lives. On the one hand, the story of those who were whipped by ETA and on the other hand, those who have some kind of personal relationship with the terrorist gang.





















The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Hughie, Breast Milk, the French and the Female, the so-called The Boys, flee from the corrupt superheroes who try to liquidate them. Meanwhile, Starlight continues to fight to find a place in the Seven, the corrupt and mercantile alliance of superheroes that supposedly looks after society. Amazon Prime Video premieres the first three episodes on Friday 4th of September to later issue one per week.













Young Wallander (Netflix)

It is shot in English but is set in contemporary Sweden and with a cast from the author Henning Mankell’s country and also from the United Kingdom. There are six episodes where you can see the well-known detective Kurt Wallander investigating his first case. The story focuses on the formative experiences, both professional and personal, that you faced when you were in your twenties. The September 3.





















Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Amazon Prime Video)

The cult youth series disembarks in its entirety. It is the story of Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar), a teenager who is chosen to fight against the forces of evil. This means that he has extraordinary strength but also enormous responsibility, especially since he lives in Sunnydale, a town located in the mouth of hell. It’s a Joss Whedon series (The Avengers). All seven seasons available on Amazon Prime Video as of September 1st.

Raised by wolves (TNT)

Raised by Wolves focuses on themes that Ridley Scott, director and producer of the series, loves: science fiction, androids, the attempt to understand the human species and the feeling of imminent threat. The trailer makes the hair stand on end and the first season premieres on the TNT channel on Monday September, 10th with the broadcast of the first two episodes.





















Memories of Idhún (Netflix)

On the day that the astral conjunction of the three suns and the three moons took place in Idhún, Ashran the Necromancer seized power and began the reign of the winged serpents. The first battle for the freedom of Idhún is fought on Earth although Jack and Victoria still do not know that they are part of a prophecy. The adaptation of Laura Gallego’s work is (almost) here, Idhun’s memories, which will premiere on Netflix on September, 10th and that promises adventure, fantasy and an anime aesthetic in its trailer.





















Away (Netflix)

It’s time to go to space but from the most emotional point of view. Hilary Swank, the winner of two Oscars for best actress for Boys don’t cry and Million dollar Baby, takes on the shoes of Emma Green, an astronaut who embarks on a three-year mission with the aim of landing her ship on Mars. But it won’t be easy having left her husband and teenage daughter on Earth. Netflix premieres the first season on Friday 4th.













The Third Day (HBO)

Jude Law and Naomi Harris must face the inevitable attraction of a very special place: a mysterious island whose inhabitants are determined to maintain their traditions at all costs. A very unusual format that will come to surprise the public from September 15.





















L’Attaché (Filmin)

Did you watch Netflix’s Shtisel and were you wanting more? Filmin brings this series by the same makers, Eli Ben-David and Héloïse Godet, about a couple who have just moved to Paris. Their dreams are cut short when they are victims of a terrorist attack. He September 8th on the platform.





We are who we are (HBO)

The first series of Luca Guadagnino (Call me by your name) explores friendship, first love, and identity through two teenagers living on a US military base in Italy. Written by Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri alongside Guadagnino himself, the series immerses audiences in the euphoria and anguish of being a teenager. On HBO as of September 15.













The Americans (American Prime Video)

There was always the feeling that critics were in love with The Americans but that had gone unnoticed by the mass public. Now it will be possible to solve this pending account about the Jennings, a couple of Soviet spies who lead a double life: on the one hand they educate their children as American citizens and model, on the other they carry out missions for mother Russia. From the September 1st on Amazon Prime Video.









Vernon Subutex (Filmin)

Vernon Subutex once owned the most popular record store in Paris. Ruined and evicted from his apartment, he wanders from sofa to sofa at the expense of the goodwill of his friends. When one of them, rock star Alex Bleach, dies of an overdose, Vernon Subutex becomes the most wanted man in the French capital. Filmin premieres the series on September 15.





Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

The series will have Madison Reyes as Julie, a high school student who lost her passion for music after the death of her mother. How do you start to overcome it? When the ghosts of three musicians played by Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada and Owen Patrick Joyner are presented to him in his mother’s old studio. They, who died in 1995, propose to form a band together: Julie and the Phantoms. Premiere on September, 10th.













Witch Hunt (Filmin)

Can a single action cause a national scandal that sparks even the country’s untouchable elites? What is the person who brings these irregularities to light? The scriptwriters of Utoya sign this series that Filmin premieres on September 22.





Doc (AXN)

He September 15 the AXN channel premieres Doc, the most successful series in Italy. It is a production based on real events in which a doctor faces a 12-year memory loss after a traumatic accident. It will force you to start a new life.













Alex Rider (Movistar)

Alex Rider is an orphan teenager living in London with his uncle Ian. Alex goes to high school every day, hangs out with his best friend, Tom, and attends parties where he tries to fit in, have fun and not make a fool of himself by flirting with the girl he likes. A teenager like any other if it were not because he is much smarter than normal, questions everything and has a surprising ability to climb walls, chase cars with his bike or sneak into school to retrieve his friend’s cell phone. But there is something that Alex does not quite fit. The adventure begins, the adaptation of the novels by Anthony Horowitz, the next September, 17th.













Ratched (Netflix)

Ryan Murphy, the man with the 300 million dollar contract, premieres his third series on Netflix after

The Politician

and

Hollywood

. This time tells the story of Mildred Ratched, the nurse from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. They are the origins of the monster. Sarah Paulson takes on the role of the nurse with Sharon Stone in a supporting role. The September, 17th.













Tehran (Apple TV +)

A Mossad agent must infiltrate Tehran even if it means putting all her loved ones in danger. Apple TV + premieres the first three episodes on September 25th and the rest of the episodes, which are five, will arrive in weekly servings.





Quiz (Movistar)

He September 28 comes to Movistar Quiz, the true story of Charles Ingram, a former commander of the British army who starred in a tremendous scandal after being accused of cheating to win 1 million pounds in the television contest Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in September 2001.





SKAM Spain (Movistar)

The usual in Skam is to focus each season on a point of view of a gang of teenage girls. It is the turn of Amira (Hajar Brown), the exemplary second year high school student, with an acid humor and who does not drink, unlike her friends. It is time for Spanish fiction to bring a Muslim person to the fore. The fourth season will be the last. Starts this Thursday September 3.













Moscow Noir (Filmin)

A thriller focused on Russian mafias in Western Europe and directed by Mikael Håfström. A risky business deal plunges Swedish investment banker Tom Blixen into open warfare with billionaires, politicians, oligarchs, and their private armies. Enemies and assassins reveal themselves inside each other like matrioskas, while corpses pile up. Comes the September 29th.