Series recommended by Amazon Prime Video to start the new course

Series to watch with your friends on Amazon Prime Video.

Summer is lagging behind and we have to start thinking about resuming the routine. We do not intend to bring you down, the return to customs can be as exciting and fun as the holidays. Now we will have less free time and if we take advantage of it properly, the enjoyment will be greater. Surely you already have your new agenda ready and all your white days eager to reflect plans that we will largely carry out at home, let’s not forget that the threat of the coronavirus is still lurking.

Amazon Prime Video does not want you to get bored and for that it has a lot of recommended series. From the wide selection offered by the platform, we have chosen five titles that have several installments to keep you entertained for a long time. They are fictions from different periods that are captivating for their plots and casts. Ready?

5 Amazon Prime series to fill your life with marathons

Little Fires Everywhere

It has been one of the great releases of this year with two explosive protagonists: Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. The latter plays a journalist and mother of six whose life takes a turn when she meets Mia and her daughter. Both actresses are overwhelming in this fiction, based on the novel by Celeste NG, which deals with issues such as prejudice, racism and motherhood. The drama, which has several Emmy nominations, will become your new addiction.

‘Bates Motel’

Alfred Hitchcock cool? If the answer is yes, you cannot miss this prequel to one of his greatest hits: Psychosis. The series paints a wonderful portrait, spanning five seasons, of Norman Bates as a teenager. Impressive work of Freddie Highnore (The Good Doctor) in the role of the murderer and that of Vera Farmiga in that of her mother. It wasn’t hyped, but it’s a great fiction.

‘Nashville’

When you’re used to fame, watching it fade can become an existential drama. That is what happens to the protagonist of this series, a country music artist, played by Connie Britton, who must turn to the new star (Hayden Panettiere) of that genre to revive her career. Perfect if you love musical dramas.

‘The Royals’

Starting September with a good soap opera is fine. We are facing that ‘guilty pleasure’ that will keep you glued to the screen following the adventures of this British royal family led by Elizabeth Hurley. Crazy characters, wealth and a lot of trouble are the ingredients of this series based on the novels of Michelle Ray.

‘What their eyes were hiding’

Among the national recommendations is What his eyes hid, miniseries starring Blanca Suárez, Rubén Cortada and Javier Rey. Inspired by the novel by Nieves Herrero, we will learn over four chapters the story of real love between the Marchioness of Llanzol and Ramón Serrano de Suñer. A history lesson that captivates and with a luxurious setting and costumes.

