Series Mania Canceled As France Cracks Down On Coronavirus

Coronavirus has claimed one other sufferer within the TV business occasions area after Series Mania was canceled on Wednesday.

The choice was made after the French authorities banned public gatherings with 1,000 individuals or extra to cease the unfold of the COVID-19 virus.

Series Mania was attributable to launch on March 20 and host world premieres of reveals together with Eva Inexperienced drama The Luminaries and Sky Atlantic’s Little Birds, whereas Breaking Unhealthy star Giancarlo Esposito was jetting in as a gues to honor.

Series Mania president Rodolphe Belmer mentioned: “Because of the latest restriction from the French authorities banning gatherings of greater than 1,000 individuals, coupled with the journey restrictions for a lot of of our worldwide individuals, we have now made the tough determination to cancel Series Mania.”

Founder and director basic Laurence Herszberg added: “To our audiences, professionals, politicians, and business leaders, we will probably be again stronger than ever in 2021 for a brand new version that will probably be, from the underside of our hearts, much more formidable and radiant.”

The choice to scrap Series Mania follows MipTV and Canneseries being deserted final week by organizer Reed Midem. The annual gathering in Cannes was attended by 10,000 individuals final yr.