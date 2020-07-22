Serial musicians. The authors of the soundtrack of our favorite fictions

His notes remain in our memory as one more protagonist. They are in charge of filling the stories written by the scriptwriters with music, a task that on many occasions has been rewarded with prestigious awards. We introduce you to some of these ‘magicians of the score’.
Grandson of the creator of the Hispavox label, Lucas Vidal, 35, played the piano at 3 and the transverse flute at 7. “I played Lego listening to Schumman or Wagner”says who at 16 went to the US to study composition. Has worked from there – yours is Fast and Furious 5– until a year ago. With two Goyas (Palm trees in the snow, nobody wants the night), has set to music for Netflix Elite, Midas favorites, Someone has to die and Tell me who I am (Movistar +). In September she released an electronic music album. “In trap and reggaeton there is also art. Being a purist only leaves you in the past”, he assures.
As a child, he played the drum and guitar under maternal influence. Then Cesar Benito He studied Industrial Technical Engineering and Composition at the Conservatory of Malaga and Madrid, until he specialized in soundtracks in Boston, while playing the piano in hotels or teaching children. “My passion is to tell stories with music”, assures this Marbella player who debuted with Aye’s girlr and won the Iris Award for The time between seams. Down there, Benidorm and Missing they are also yours. In addition, the gymnast Carolina Rodríguez achieved an Olympic diploma in Rio 2016 with her theme.
The Head, High seas and Hernán, are the last series he has set to music Federico Jusid, but in his list of more than thirty, they appear The cathedral of the sea, Isabel The Land of wolves, in addition to as many other movies as The Secret in Their Eyes, Neruda The Happy 140.
Argentinian, 47, was perhaps predestined; The son of a film director and actress, he grew up between theaters and sets, and at age seven he began to study piano and composition. At 21, he signed his first soundtrack. He combines it with the orchestra conducting.
“TV music is not a poor brother to film music. It has to sound just as well, with the same love and effort and, if possible, with the same production, that is my endeavor”, says the musician, between Madrid and Los Angeles.
Galician, Elba Fernández, signs with Xavi Font the music and voice of Iron. Mix of sounds close to trip hop, R&B and ambient, she has ten years of career behind her. “We visit the island, we include its history, colors and sounds”. He has also composed the BSO of Dry water.
Victor Reyes won the Emmy 2016 for the soundtrack of Infiltration (AMC). His are also The Undoing (HBO), Live without permission, Ours The Ana and the 7. He began to play the piano by ear in his father’s pub in Salamanca before studying music. She accompanied Cruz y Raya in party rooms and in albums by Julio Iglesias, Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin. Ennio Morricone’s art in The dead had a price, encouraged him to try out soundtracks. “I’m not a good script reader, I compose from images”, says Rodrigo Cortés’ head musician (Buried and Red lights).
“I work in my studio according to the projects, sometimes on the script, but others with the film or the series already finished,” he says. Julio de la Rosa, which has composed Poison, Lost, Sea of plastic, Physics or Chemistry, Ulysses syndrome, and premieres Por H o por B (HBO), this Wednesday 22, and Agnes of my soul (July 31 on Amazon Prime Video), in the fall.
Also signed The fish, by Alberto Rodríguez, the ‘culprit’ of his dedication to this. “While playing with my group Bubble manI was studying Audiovisual Communication in Seville, and one night I met Alberto. 7 virgins was born in 2005 between beers and early in the morning “, he assures. Repeated with The minimal island, which won the Goya for Best Original Music.
“I have ability for instruments and to mix their sounds. I am a musical cook”, he assures.
The Euskadi Symphony accompanies Fernando Velázquez for the music of Homeland, – premiere on September 27 on HBO – that, he says, is looking for “accompany, understand and animate the characters from pain to hope, but with stealth and without great pretensions”.
This is a tough series that touches the heart of this Biscayan, cellist, conductor and composer, among others, of the Baztan Trilogy in cinema (on July 24th it opens Offering to the storm), and the three films by Juan Antonio Bayona; with A monster comes to see me, he won a Goya.
The other look and Apaches they were his. “A good relationship with the director is key”, says this runner who assures: “Musical ideas come to me in motion”.
