Serial musicians. The authors of the soundtrack of our favorite fictions

The Head, High seas and Hernán, are the last series he has set to music Federico Jusid, but in his list of more than thirty, they appear The cathedral of the sea, Isabel The Land of wolves, in addition to as many other movies as The Secret in Their Eyes, Neruda The Happy 140.

Argentinian, 47, was perhaps predestined; The son of a film director and actress, he grew up between theaters and sets, and at age seven he began to study piano and composition. At 21, he signed his first soundtrack. He combines it with the orchestra conducting.

“TV music is not a poor brother to film music. It has to sound just as well, with the same love and effort and, if possible, with the same production, that is my endeavor”, says the musician, between Madrid and Los Angeles.