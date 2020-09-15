Sergio Mur defends himself from the criticism received by ‘Memories of Idhún’

Thursday it premiered Memories of Idhún on Netflix with the shadow of suspicion from voice work. The work of the actors had not been enthusiastic in the trailer published by Netflix and, in fact, the author of the novels, Laura Gallego, opposed them: she wanted to make it clear in a statement that she preferred other professionals more used to giving voice to animation characters. AND, After the series premiered, criticism has not stopped and actor Sergio Mur has wanted to defend himself.

First he wanted to differentiate between a voice actor and a dubbing actor: “While a voice actor substitutes for an original voice (for example, when a film is translated into another language), in the case of the vocal actor there is no predecessor voice.”















What I am not willing to accept is that the absolute legitimacy we have to do our work is called into question.





In this sense, a certain sector of the public may not like your work and can see it in “old Aramaic” if they prefer, but “We have put the original voices”, He has said regarding his work and that of the rest of the main cast, which is made up of Carlos Cuevas, Itzan Escamilla, Nico Romero and Michelle Jenner.

“You can express your absolute dislike for our work, it would be missing more, but What I am not willing to accept is that the absolute legitimacy we have to do our work is called into question., to earn our bread with the various possibilities that our trade has, we are not doing anything outside our profession at all, ”he said, responding to opinions that questioned his ability to get into Kirtash’s shoes.







According to him, they had to pass “very important and extensive castings” and they are there “because the creators of the series have thought” that his voice was “ideal to give life to those characters”. They were approved by members of the Memories of Idhún team. And, in fact, he wanted to congratulate his colleagues “for their work and how they have helped to create the characters with their voice.”









But this defense of his work, for the record, has not reduced the volume of criticism he receives, especially from those who question that the process was so long. At the end of the day, Gallego herself said that she had participated in the selection of the voices, that she wanted them not to be known people but they were habitual of this kind of productions, and finally the producers of the series changed their opinion to choose others actors, all of them very media.









