Sequestered German ‘Big Brother’ Cast Is Finally Told About The Coronavirus Pandemic

March 19, 2020
It’s been mentioned {that a} lie can journey midway all over the world whereas the reality is placing on its pants.

However for the solid of the 13th version of the German model of Massive Brother, that assertion had an ironic twist, as they’ve simply now realized what the remainder of the world has recognized for a number of months – there’s a lethal pandemic altering the way in which we reside.

After greater than a month of sequestration inside their actuality sequence home, the producers broke the information to the 14 company. They entered the house early in February, simply because the virus began to realize worldwide traction exterior of China.

On March 9, 4 company had been added to the home, however weren’t allowed to say what was occurring within the exterior world. The producers vowed to let their home company know if a liked one was contaminated, however then took an extra step, having present host Jochen Schropp and a physician clarify what was occurring.

Watch the subtitled revelation and the shocked response above.

