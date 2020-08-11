Selena Gomez, ready to reuse her comic vis in a series with two comedy heavyweights

In 2020 one does not expect to find a comedy with Steve Martin, Martin Short and … Selena Gomez. But, in the times of “anything is possible because there are too many content platforms fighting to surprise the public”, the three are working together on Only Murders in the Building, a comedy for Hulu.

The singer will share plans, therefore, with two heavyweights of the film comedy. Steve Martin, for example, excited in the eighties and nineties with films such as A pair of seducers, A surprise bride and The father of the bride, where he shared a cast with Martin Short, who has recently been seen on The Morning Show or Modern family.









The premise of Only Murders in the Building has a lot to do with the true crime fever that is on television in the last decade. The three will play three fans of the genre, obsessed with investigating real crimes, who suddenly find themselves involved in a case.

Martin is one of the creators of the project along with John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie), and the three main cast members will be listed as executive producers. It seems that nobody wants to lose control of their narrative arc in the series and be able to contribute their grain of sand.

This is Selena Gomez’s third television project in 2020. It first premiered the fourth and final season of

For thirteen reasons and Netflix, where she works as a producer. It also has pending issuance

Selena + Chef, a show for HBO Max where he shows his culinary skills and arrives in the United States on August 13. And finally have this sitcom where you can take advantage of the comic view with which the viewers met her with Wizards of Waverly Place.

The only drawback is that, as Hulu is not available in Spain, it is unknown where and when it can be seen Only Murders in the Building around these parts if it comes at some point. As you well know Love Victor

, not all Hulu series find a home quickly.




















