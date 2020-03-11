See Caissie Levy, the Stars of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and More at the 2020 Junior Theater Festivals

Get an inside have a look at the 2020 Junior Theater Festivals in Atlanta and Sacramento, along with appearances from specific associates Caissie Levy, Jason Gotay, Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, and further, inside the gallery beneath.

Produced and hosted by iTheatrics, the Junior Theater Festivals carry collectively youthful groups from round the globe for a weekend-long celebration of each little factor theatre, along with performances, work durations, and further.

The Atlanta competitors, held January 17-19, featured specific associates Disney Theatricals President Thomas Schumacher, genuine Frozen star Levy, Extreme School Musical: The Musical: Ther Sequence creater and current runner Tim Federle and stars Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo, Carry It On and Between the Strains star Jason Gotay, The Lightning Thief songwriter Rob Rokicki, Hamilton alums Nicholas Christopher and Jennifer Locke, School of Rock on Broadway alums Luca Padovan and Isabella Russo, Newsies and Between the Strains director Jeff Calhoun, and Matilda affiliate director Lotte Wakeham.

Returning to Broadway this season in Caroline, or Change, Levy carried out the festival-closing headline dwell efficiency. Playbill’s Felicia Fitzpatrick and Logan Culwell-Block had been available to host the major Playbill Trivia Showdown, a reside theatre trivia gameshow that put teams of competitors attendees nose to nose with questions on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and previous.

Fitzpatrick and Culwell-Block moreover launched the Playbill Group Service Award to Woodford Theatre Youthful Artists of Versailles, Kentucky. All groups attending the festivals had been impressed to submit films documenting their group’s group service duties. 5 finalists had been highlighted on Playbill, the place the basic public voted on their favorite. Woodford Theatre receives a $1,000 grant to help continued charitable efforts along with a free personalized Playbill from PLAYBILLder.com, the internet program creation software program that allows schools and group organizations to personalize and print an real Broadway-quality Playbill program for his or her manufacturing or event.

JTF West, held in Sacramento February 7–9, featured Schumacher, Gotay, Rokicki, Padovan, Russo, and Calhoun as successfully, joined by The Little Mermaid and The Phantom of the Opera star Sierra Boggess, Costly Edwina and Junie B. Jones writers Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, orchestrator and composer Doug Besterman, Olaf’s Frozen Journey and Between the Strains songwriters Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, and Fame and Footloose writer Dean Pitchford. Goldrich and Heisler carried out the Sacramento headlining dwell efficiency, which moreover featured performances from Boggess and Pitchford.

Groups attending each of the North American Junior Theater Festivals put collectively 15-minute staged picks from titles in theatrical licensor Music Theatre Worldwide’s Broadway Junior assortment for adjudication, after which faculty college students attend interactive workshops. School college students enthusiastic about technical theatre can participate inside the tech monitor, which contains the probability to work alongside commerce professionals backstage for the competitors’s mainstage events.

Every festivals moreover included a New Works Showcase with performances highlighting new musicals turning into a member of MTI’s Broadway Junior library. This 12 months’s roster was Roald Dahl’s Matilda JR., Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!” JR., THe Drowsy Chaperone JR., Newsies JR., and Disney’s Moana JR.

The Atlanta competitors, which was first held in 2003, hosted higher than 6,000 attendees from 129 groups this 12 months, with 31 states, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.Okay. all represented. JTF West, now in its fourth 12 months, hosted 2,200 attendees from 48 groups, representing 17 states and South Korea, the U.Okay., New Zealand, and Australia. The North American festivals have since spawned associated celebrations in the UK, New Zealand, and Australia.