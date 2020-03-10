See Birthday Pics – Hollywood News

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s first-born daughter is celebrating turning her sweet 16. The ‘RHOBH’ star shared a touching message along with photos of Sam.

Denise Richards, 49, and ex-husband Charlie Sheen, 54, have been the picture of happiness after they welcomed their first teenager, daughter Sam Sheen into the world on March 9, 2004. Now she’s all grown up, turning her sweet 16. The Precise Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to share photos of Sami all by way of the years, from when she was a toddler, to a pic of her within the current day the place she’s ditched her pure blonde locks and is now rocking vivid blue hair. It’s possible you’ll see the pics proper right here.

“Joyful Sweet 16 birthday to my beautiful Sami… 🌈my first born, ray of sunshine, soulful, spiritual, information previous your years. I’m so honored & blessed to be your mom. It appears to be like as if yesterday that you just have been born. I like so much your individuality, vitality, love for animals, compassion, confidence, passion, & from such an early age always standing up for what you felt was correct,” Denise began throughout the caption.

“You’re the best large sister, daughter, buddy, and an incredible place model in your buddies. I couldn’t be additional happy with you and I respect you numerous. I such as you my Sami. It pains me that I’m away working and may’t be there to have time nevertheless in a short time I might be residence to be there for you. Have a ravishing birthday💕… I such as you 🙏🏻❤️💋,” Denise continued. Denise and Charlie went on to have daughter Lola Rose, 14, and the actress adopted daughter Eloise, 8, in 2011 as a single mom after the couple had minimize up in 2006.

It’s unclear the place Denise is away on work, nevertheless she’ll completely throw Sami a big sweet 16 get collectively when she returns. Throughout the meantime, each her dad Charlie or her stepdad Aaron Phypers will probably ensure that she has a cake and a great deal of love. Whereas the women reside with Denise and Aaron, Charlie nonetheless spends prime quality time collectively along with his daughters. He even took them to a Billie Eilish reside efficiency in July 2019.