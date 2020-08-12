‘Secret origins’: trailer and release date of the Netflix movie with Javier Rey

Madrid, 2019. A serial killer is causing chaos. Anonymous and offline people are being killed imitating the first appearances of the best-known superheroes. Cosme is the best detective in his station and is about to retire against his will. David is his relief and he is young and impulsive. Both will have the mission to fit the pieces in a game, of which they are completely unaware of the rules. In their adventure they will have the help of Jorge Elías, son of Cosme, a beloved geek and owner of a comic book store, and Norma, their boss and lover of manga and cosplay. They say that sometimes you have to put on your suit and go out and make this world a better place. This may be one of them.

It is the official synopsis for Secret Origins, a film that Netflix will release worldwide on August 28. This directed by David Galán Galindo and the star Javier Rey, Verónica Echegui, Brays Efe, Antonio Resines and Ernesto Alterio. The cast is completed by Carlos Areces, Juanfra Juárez and Alex García, with the special collaboration of Leonardo Sbaraglia.

The fascination of superheroes

According to David Galán Galindo, Secret origins “is a reflection on the fascination that superheroes produce. They drive me crazy since I was a child. And I must not be the only one, considering that the highest grossing movie in 2012 was The Avengers and in 2013 it was Iron Man 3. Even so, Spanish cinema only dares to make them in a parodic way, or in very marginal products. However, other neighboring genres, such as horror or thriller, are enthusiastically welcomed by the public of Spanish films (The Others, The Orphanage, The Body…) So, I decided to write a detective story, a thriller, that really hid an analysis about that attraction that superheroes produce us. Confront the values ​​they represent with the reality of our country, and try to understand what makes them work“.

