‘Secret origins’: Javier Rey’s funny premiere movie on Netflix

Jorge Elías, owner of the Planeta K comic book store, has lived surrounded by fictional superheroes and in the shadow of a real hero, his older brother, a police officer killed in the line of duty. When a serial killer begins to kill by imitating the first appearance of famous superheroes, his father, Inspector Cosme, about to retire, asks the young man to accompany his replacement, Inspector Valentín, in the investigation led by Norma, the homicide chief, a fan of the cosplay and friend of Jorge.

On Friday 28 Netflix premieres Secret origins, the directorial debut of screenwriter David Galán Galindo (I know what you did) that adapts, together with Fernando Navarro, his comic. It is the traditional version of the initial American superhero films, with a post-credits scene included, structured as an intriguing buddy movie sprinkled with references.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Three in the face of danger

Madrid, 2019. A serial killer is causing chaos. Anonymous and offline people are being killed imitating the first appearances of the best-known superheroes. Cosme is the best detective in his station and is about to retire against his will. David is his relief and he is young and impulsive. Both will have the mission to fit the pieces in a game, of which they are completely unaware of the rules. In their adventure they will have the help of Jorge Elías, son of Cosme, a beloved geek and owner of a comic book shop, and Norma, their boss and lover of manga and cosplay. They say that sometimes you have to put on your suit and go out and make this world a better place. This may be one of them.

It stars Brays Efe, a comic book collector, as Patrol X, as a teenager; Javier Rey, a la Bruce Wayne, and Verónica Echegui, who was fascinated by the fans cosplay of his character. They are accompanied by Resines, like an old school inspector; Ernesto Alterio, the forensic Bruguera –like the comic book publisher–, and Carlos Areces, Leo Sbara-glia, a native Alan Moore, and Álex García in brief roles.

According to David Galán Galindo, Secret origins “is a reflection on the fascination that superheroes produce. They drive me crazy since I was a child. And I must not be the only one, considering that the highest grossing movie in 2012 was The Avengers and in 2013 it was iron Man 3. Even so, Spanish cinema only dares to make them parodic, or in very marginal products. However, other neighboring genres, such as horror or thriller, are enthusiastically welcomed by the public of Spanish films (The Others, The Orphanage, The Body…) So, I decided to write a detective story, a thriller, that really hid an analysis about that attraction that superheroes produce us. Confront the values ​​they represent with the reality of our country, and try to understand what makes them work“.

Other Netflix premieres

This September comes some of Netflix’s most important cinematographic bets. The efforts of the company at the cinematographic level have been noticed little by little and have carried out many original premieres highly anticipated. Among them, we find The Devil All The Time, in which many actors played roles that suffered the psychological consequences of war in the sixties. We will also find the Spanish film The practitioner, starring Mario Casas.

You can also check the premiere series that arrive on Netflix in September.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io