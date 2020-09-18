Second round of ‘Blind Auditions’ of ‘La Voz’

This second program starts with Alejandro Sanz as the coach with the most voices on his team, five talents in total, while the rest of the coaches promise to fight in these second blind auditions to add new voices.

Throughout the program, emotion and talent will be the main protagonists, with moments of rivalry, humor and fun between the coaches, who will fight tooth and nail to bring the best voices to their team and will make use, on several occasions, of the button to block another coach.

Antenna 3

The keys to Blind auditions

During this phase, the coaches will be able to listen to the contestants selected in a casting that has traveled through different Spanish cities. Each coach will select 15 applicants to form their team and move on to Assaults with the best voices.

In the Blind auditions, coaches can use he Blocking to prevent another coach from pressing the button. Returns he Curtain, the great curtain that will cover the stage during the performance of some candidates and that will allow spectators to feel the same sensation as the coaches when they do not see the applicant, until it has been determined which team he passes to.

Antenna 3

Miriam Rodríguez offers the possibility of The return

The new edition of Antenna 3 will have a new phase: The return, an innovative digital format that will feature Miriam Rodríguez as fifth coach and will have the objective of giving a second chance to contestants discarded by the coaches on set in the different phases of the program.

After each gala of La Voz en Antena 3, a new installment of The return in ATRESplayer. On the Atresmedia platform, viewers will be able to discover how Miriam Rodríguez works with the talents before their duel, their opinions and their decisions, which will directly affect the deliveries of the original format.

Miriam Rodríguez, who was already an advisor to Pablo López in the last edition, returns to the program as the fifth coach to be the one in charge of deciding who gets that second chance. He will be building his own team of 12 candidates giving a second option to some voices that, otherwise, would have been left without a place.

The talents chosen to have this new opportunity They will face each other during the phases of the Blind auditions, Assaults and Battles. At the end of all these confrontations there will only be three contestants, who will fight a duel to get a single place that will take them directly to the final stages of La Voz. It will thus become a full-fledged contestant to win, being a fundamental phase for the evolution of the edition.

