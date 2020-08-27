Season 4 of ‘Skam Spain’ comes to Movistar: “We have constant support”

The successful adaptation of the Norwegian series made by Movistar + in collaboration with Zeppelin SKAM SPAIN will arrive next Thursday September 3, and through the web skamespana.movistarplus.es, viewers will be able to follow the day-to-day life of this group of teenagers, this time through the eyes of Amira. “I thought it was going to be easier than it has been to face the character. It is a challenge and an honor for me to be in this series”, has said Hajar Brown, the protagonist of the new season that had to be postponed by covid 19.

“Like everyone else, we had to stop but we want Skam to be a bastion of how things should have been if there hadn’t been a pandemic,” clarified Rafael Taboada, head of fiction at Movistar, as the series will not reflect the new normal with masks.

This will be season 4

Performed by Hajar Brown, Amira is a young second year high school student from a public institute. She is loyal, funny, level-headed and a practicing Muslim. Accompanied by her friends, Cris (Irene Ferreiro), Viri (Celia Monedero), Eve (Alba Planas) and Nora (Nicole Wallace), we will discover what life is like for this young woman who is respectful of her beliefs and customs, and whom they look at differently for wearing hijab, for being different.

Alejandro will also gain more weight this season, according to Fernando Minguez: “If we have seen Alejandro more concerned about his appearance and leadership than he had in his group of friends, now it will be very interesting to see the evolution from a teenager to a mature young man who openly shows his sensitivity and simplicity “.

Skam’s explosion

The social interest generated season after season has been increasing until reaching, in its third season, more than 20 TT in Spain, in addition to becoming a phenomenon in other countries such as Italy, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru and Ecuador. The characters’ social networks continue to be the most followed of all remakes international series.

The third season of the series has recently been awarded the III CIMA TV FesTVal Award for Equality. This award is awarded by the Association of Women Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media and has gone to SKAM for “helping to spread feminist values ​​among young audiences” as well as for “extolling the value of friendship and solidarity”. “We are very proud because this is where we put the focus, especially in season three talking about toxic relationships and how easy it is to get into them and how difficult it is to get out.“, Begoña Álvarez, director and executive director of Zeppelin, has recognized.

“When the kiss between Cris and Joana was a trend, we were all freaking out,” explained Tamara Ronchese (Joana in the series). Alejandro Reina (Lucas in the series) has delved into the repercussion of the series: “The reception from the fans was incredible, we have constant support“.



