We can thank the Force that The Mandalorian finished filming the second season early March. This means that the scenes could be shot before the Covid paralyzed Hollywood. The result? We can see it October 30 even if Disney + has already shown a preview with this trailer. From what it seems, the Mandalorian played by Pedro Pascal will have to travel the galaxy looking for the Jedi to save that creature that has been baptized as Baby Yoda on social networks.