Sean Penn & Leila George Make Rare Red-Carpet Appearance

It was date night for Sean Penn, 59, and Leila George, 27, ultimate night on the L.A. Zoo!

The pair stepped out for an excellent set off, a revenue known as “Meet Me in Australia” staged to spice up money for wildfire assist.

The couple regarded relaxed and glad, with Penn in a black jacket and khakis and George in a pink sweater and floral skirt.

Leila, who’s from Sydney, reportedly gave a speech and Shania Twain carried out.

Totally different stars accessible included Helen Hunt, Slash, Rainn Wilson, Phoebe Tonkin, Soleil Moon Frye and others.

Penn and George have been quietly courting since 2016. They made their red-carpet debut in January on the 10th annual gala for his CORE group.