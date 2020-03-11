TELEVISION

Sean Penn & Leila George Make Rare Red-Carpet Appearance

March 11, 2020
It was date night for Sean Penn, 59, and Leila George, 27, ultimate night on the L.A. Zoo!

The pair stepped out for an excellent set off, a revenue known as “Meet Me in Australia” staged to spice up money for wildfire assist.

The couple regarded relaxed and glad, with Penn in a black jacket and khakis and George in a pink sweater and floral skirt.

Leila, who’s from Sydney, reportedly gave a speech and Shania Twain carried out.

Totally different stars accessible included Helen Hunt, Slash, Rainn Wilson, Phoebe Tonkin, Soleil Moon Frye and others.

Penn and George have been quietly courting since 2016. They made their red-carpet debut in January on the 10th annual gala for his CORE group.

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

