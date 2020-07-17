Sean Connery signs up for Indiana Jones’ ‘The Last Crusade’

Dr. Jones (Harrison Ford) is involved in a new adventure discovering that his father (Sean Connery) has been kidnapped by the Nazis. What they want from the veteran professor is his diary, a compilation of the knowledge he has acquired from the Holy Grail. But the book is in the possession of young Jones, who travels to Venice, the last place where his father was seen. To find him, he has the help of his inseparable colleague Marcus Brodi and a new partner, Else Schneider.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Indiana Jones a a Sean Connery y Harrison Ford

After the successes of In search of the lost ark (1981) and The cursed temple (1984), Steven Spielberg obtained enough endorsement to extend the adventures of Indiana Jones with The last crusade, completing the trilogy of a saga that would not continue its course until the new century. Always with Harrison Ford As the protagonist, this third installment accumulated three Oscar nominations, winning the Best Sound Effects.

The great news of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was the incorporation of Sean Connery the cast, who took on the role of Indy’s funny father. For this work, the Oscar winner for his role in The untouchables of Eliot Ness (1987) was nominated for a Golden Globe and BAFTA. Among the cast members, he also highlighted the presence of Denholm Elliott, who added one of his latest film projects before he died in Ibiza, due to tuberculosis caused by the AIDS disease that he suffered for years.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. EE.UU. 1989. 122 min. Aventuras. Dir.: Steven Spielberg. Int.: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Alison Doody, Denholm Elliott, John Rhys-Davies, River Phoenix.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.