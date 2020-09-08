Sean Connery and Laurence Fishburne, conflicting interests in ‘Just Cause’

Bobby Earl Ferguson (Blair underwood) was sentenced to death for a brutal murder that he has always claimed he did not commit. Eight years later, law professor Paul Armstrong (Sean Connery) fights to prevent the sentence from being served, something that Tanny Brown is not willing to consent to (Laurence fishburne), the detective who stopped him and put him behind bars.

Scarlett Johansson’s near debut in the cinema

Three years after his debut as a film director with his debut feature The kings of the mambo play love songs (1992), with Antonio Banderas among the cast members, Arne glimcher added his second film project with Just cause. In addition to directing, the American director served as a producer on a thriller that is based on the novel of the same name written by John katzenbach.

Oscar winner for his role in The untouchables of Eliot Ness (1987), Sean Connery, led the cast of Just cause next to Laurence fishburne, known worldwide for playing Morpheus in the saga of Matrix. In addition, in the film that is broadcast today on television, the appearance, with a small role, of Scarlett Johansson. The also American singer and model added with this project the second feature film of her incipient career, after making her film debut in A boy named North (1994).

Just cause. USA, 1995. Thriller. 102 min. Dir .: Arne Glimcher. Int .: Sean Connery, Laurence Fishburne, Ed Harris, Kate Capshaw, Blair Underwood, Ruby Dee, Kevin McCarthy, George Plimpton, Hope Lange, Scarlett Johansson.

