Scott Rudin Offers $50 Seats To Keep Five Broadway Theaters Full During Coronavirus Concern

Producer Scott Rudin is slashing ticket costs to $50 by way of March for no matter seats stay accessible at his 5 normally sold-out Broadway productions, a transfer designed to assist preserve theaters full if coronavirus considerations start to take a major toll on attendance.

Rudin’s productions To Kill a Mockingbird, West Aspect Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Ebook of Mormon are among the many hottest and profitable on Broadway, and sometimes play to, or close to, full homes. A fast and random seek for seats at To Kill A Mockingbird this month exhibits comparatively few remaining seats accessible, although after all that wouldn’t mirror last-minute cancelations.

Cancelations throughout the trade, whereas apparently modest at this level save for some faculty teams and the like, would appear more likely to improve together with New York Metropolis’s circumstances of the sickness.

In an announcement, Rudin mentioned, “So long as New York Metropolis is open for enterprise, its beating coronary heart stays the Broadway stage. That is an unprecedented alternative for everybody to see a present that they in any other case won’t have had simple and inexpensive entry to. I can’t faux that nice theater is the panacea we’ve been ready for, however within the meantime I believe we may all use just a few hours away from the night information.”

Sometimes for Broadway productions, unsold seats are bought at TKTS cubicles at fluctuating low cost costs. The $50 value being supplied by Rudin is significantly cheaper than what would sometimes be paid at TKTS.

The $50 ticket value might be accessible from March 12 by way of March 29. The tickets go on sale Thursday at midday ET.

Yesterday, Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin mentioned her group, representing theater homeowners and producers, remained “cautiously optimistic” after weekly field workplace reviews indicated modest general impression on Broadway enterprise final week. Whereas some productions noticed dips in attendance – notably tourist-heavy Disney musicals like The Lion King, Aladdin and Frozen – different, newer productions stayed sturdy. (Disney Theatrical is waiving its $15 alternate price by way of the top of March, with refunds accessible for tickets by way of April 19.)

Rudin’s West Aspect Story, for instance, was bought out final week, as was the previewing The Lehman Trilogy. The Ebook of Mormon was 98% full, whereas To Kill a Mockingbird and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? every have been at greater than 90% of capability.

However as St. Martin conceded yesterday, upcoming weeks won’t all appear like final week. Rudin’s $50 value coverage for seats left accessible or made so by cancelation is the clearest signal but that enterprise as common, actually and figuratively, won’t be in Broadway’s instant future.