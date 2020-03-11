Scott Foley To Star In ‘The Big Leap’ Fox Dramedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Scandal and Whiskey Cavalier alum Scott Foley has been tapped as a lead in The Big Leap, Fox’s ballet-themed hourlong comedy-drama pilot impressed by the UK actuality sequence Big Ballet.

Written by The Passage author/govt producer Liz Heldens, The Big Leap is descried as a humorous and modern story about second possibilities, chasing your goals and taking again what’s yours. The present revolves round a bunch of various underdogs from all totally different walks of life who compete to be a part of a contest actuality sequence that’s placing on a contemporary, hip remake of Swan Lake. What they lack within the conventional dancer physique kind, they make up for with their edge, wit and want to reimagine an iconic story to suit their very own mildew.

Foley will play the good-looking, sensible, and slightly slick Nick Sensible, the manager producer of The Big Leap. He delights within the inevitable drama of placing collectively strangers on a actuality present. He isn’t completely devoid of a conscience, however he lives to make entertaining tv.

He joins beforehand solid Simone Recasner, Jon Rudnitsky, Teri Polo Matt Lucas, Jumanji;s Ser’Darius Blain and Ray Cham.

Heldens govt produces with Sue Naegle and Peter Dale of UK firm Uncommon Day, which produced the fact sequence.The challenge is a co-production between 20th Century Fox Tv and Fox Leisure.

Foley lately headlined and produced ABC’s motion dramedy Whiskey Cavalier, which developed devoted fan following. Earlier than that, he starred on one other ABC sequence, drama Scandal. Foley’s intensive TV sequence resume, which spans drama and comedy, additionally consists of the WB’s Felicity, HBO’s True Blood, ABC’s Gray’s Anatomy, CBS’ The Unit, NBC’s A.U.S.A. and NBC/ABC’s Scrubs. His movie credit embrace Netflix’s Bare. Foley is repped by ICM Companions and Sloane Supply.