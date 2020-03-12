TELEVISION

‘Schitt’s Creek’: Pop TV Sets Hourlong Special About Final Season – Watch The Promo

March 12, 2020
The Rosebud Motel is closing its doorways for good subsequent month, and Pop TV is marking the event with an hourlong particular. Instantly after the Schitt’s Creek collection finale at eight p.m. Tuesday, April 7, the cable web will air Finest Needs, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell.

Watch a promo for the docu-special above.

“As we have fun the tip of Schitt’s Creek, we couldn’t do it with out making a particular TV second to ship this historic collection out on prime,“ Pop TV president Brad Schwartz mentioned. “This must-watch behind-the-scenes doc is the proper solution to honor a collection that has made an influence in so many individuals’s lives, with enduring characters and tales stuffed with coronary heart, humor and honesty that can stand the take a look at of time.”

Directed by Amy Segal, Finest Needs, Warmest Regards will go behind the scenes of the Canadian comedy collection with never-seen footage of wardrobe fittings, the emotional last desk learn, audition tapes and extra. The particular will function interviews with the forged — together with leads Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy — creators, journalists and celeb followers together with Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Cameron Crowe, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, Johnny Weir and extra.

Schitt’s Creek — whose finale additionally will air on Comedy Central and Brand — was co-created by Eugene and Daniel Levy. The forged additionally contains Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson.

