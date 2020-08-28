‘Scenario 0’: all the stories of the HBO series with Barbara Lennie

After the closure of cinemas and theaters due to the pandemic, Irene Escolar It occurred to him to record the function he had just performed with Bárbara Lennie, Sisters. This idea gained strength and was later extended to five more contemporary works. An experimental project that HBO has become his new original bet for this fall with the name of Scenario 0.

Successful writers

The actresses act as producers, and have managed to bring together talents such as Ricardo Gómez, Carmen Machi or Luis Bermejo, and directors such as Carla Simón, Pablo Messiez and Carlos Marqués-Marcet. The filming takes place in different locations in Madrid.

Each hour-long piece focuses on a successful theatrical text: Sisters, of the French Pascal Lambert; All the time of the World, dream story by Pablo Messiez; the classic Uncle Vania, by Antón Chejov; I judge a bitch monologue by Miguel del Arco that revives Helena de Troya; The mariachis, tragicomedy by Pablo Remón, and Mammon, work with which Nao Albet and Marcel Borrás revolutionized the Spanish scene.

“We cried when we finished each movie, because it was as if we had come back to life, with a lot of adrenaline”, Said Irene Escolar.

This is ‘Hermanas’, by Bárbara Lennie and Irene Escolar

Sisters it is a hard story, an immense conflict between two sisters. A moment of reproach and love. Something for life between two beings from the same body but profoundly different. United. And yet, opposites. A fight to the death. Body to body. Those sisters are our sisters. They are the multitude that lives in each one of us. This crowd is called: demand, truth, fight.

