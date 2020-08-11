‘Saved by the bell’ launches the trailer of its revival. This is how you will see Jessie, Zack and Slater 30 years later

It has been almost three decades since Bayside High School closed its doors and is now about to reopen to host some of its former students. Peacock, the streaming platform of NBCUniversal, has shared the first images of the remake of Saved by the Bell, in which we will see again Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley as Zack Morris, AC Slater and Jessie Spano.

Nostalgia fans will enjoy the return of some of the characters of this series that we saw in Spain through Antena 3 (1989-1992) and who return a few years older. Thus, Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) goes from student to counselor warning Mac (Mitchell Hoog), Zack Morris’s son, about the dangers of using drugs. In addition, Slater (Mario López), the muscle of the series, how could it be otherwise, returns as a gymnastics teacher. The most radical change (also on a physical level) is that of the fictional handsome man played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who along the way has lost his famous blonde hair and has become the governor of California. The character of the actor, who also produces the fiction, will make an education decision that will affect the Bayside.

A 2020 fiction in which nods to the past abound like the one starring the characters of Jessie and Slater, who have failed to turn the page and remember their student days during a school dance. Also, we will see again The Max, the restaurant that was the meeting point of the students and that, like the Peach Pit of Feeling of living, is ready to welcome the new generations.

The new cast

In addition to the original leads, the series, produced and written by award-winning Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock), has new students played by the transgender actress Josie Totah, that will give life to Lexi, a sharp-tongued cheerleader whom everyone in the Instituto Bayside they admire and fear in equal parts; Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog like Mac Morris, the blond son of Zack; Alycia Pascual-Pena and Belmont Cameli, among others.

At revival de Saved by the Bell, California Governor Zack Morris (Gosselaar) makes the decision to close the financially deficient high schools and send students to the highest performing centers, including Bayside. Thus, the most privileged students face the reality of others with less income.

