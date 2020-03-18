Savannah Guthrie To Anchor ‘Today’ From Her Home, Says It’s A Precaution Because Of Sore Throat

Savannah Guthrie will anchor At present from her dwelling on Wednesday “in an abundance of warning” as a result of she has a sore throat.

“Hello all people! Effectively, this will likely be a primary. I’m going to be anchoring TODAY from my home! In an abundance of warning, and to mannequin the tremendous vigilance the CDC has requested of all of us, I’m staying dwelling as a result of I’ve a gentle sore throat and runny nostril,” she wrote on Twitter.

She added, “This was the recommendation of NBC’s excellent medical group and my bosses. I really feel good and am certain I will likely be again very quickly – however throughout today, it’s on all of us to be additional cautious and caring of these round us. #loveyourneighbor So see you tomorrow on TODAY – from my basement!”

Al Roker began showing on At present from his dwelling on Tuesday, as he and Craig Melvin started self-isolating as a result of a producer for the present’s third hour examined constructive for the coronavirus. Roker did the climate from his kitchen, after the community’s tech group arrange functionality for him to broadcast from there.

Melvin additionally appeared on At present, and stated that he had no signs or indicators of the virus.