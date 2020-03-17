TELEVISION

‘Saturday Night Live’ To Remain On Hiatus Until Further Notice Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

March 17, 2020
Saturday Night Dwell is becoming a member of the slew of reveals whose manufacturing is being placed on maintain amid escalating well being disaster associated to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBC’s late-night sketch program had been on a scheduled hiatus for the previous week, slated to return to manufacturing subsequent week to prep the March 28 episode. That now gained’t occur. There was no new date set for the present to renew manufacturing as it’s been shut down till additional discover.

SNL joins NBC’s different late-night reveals, The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, which even have suspended manufacturing.

John Krasinski was slated to host SNL on March 28 with musical visitor Dua Lipa. The discharge of the film Krasinski was going to advertise on the NBC program, A Quiet Place Half II, was just lately delayed over the coronavirus disaster.

For an inventory of TV reveals which were halted throughout broadcast, cable and streaming, click on right here.

