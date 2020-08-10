Santiago Segura and Gisela, among the new guests of ‘Typical Spanish’

This week Carlos Latre assumes the captaincy of the blue team of Typical Spanish replacing the designer Vicky Martin Berrocal. The comedian will be accompanied by the filmmaker Santiago Segura, the actor Juanjo Ballesta and the actress Mariola Fuentes. For its part, the red team, captained by Florentino Fernandez, will be composed of the ex-apprentice of Masters of Sewing Eduardo Navarrete, the actress Melani olivares and the singer Gisela.

The “big night” will begin with live music by the band from Typical Spanish to the rhythm of the mythical song of Raphael. With the background music present, the contestants They must discover what theme is behind the melody played by the band in Guess the music, and in ‘I forgot the lyrics’ they will have to hum songs so that their companions guess the title.

Another test is to do the Santiago’s road by bicycle, where celebrities will show their fitness at the same time they will complete Spanish sayings and sayings. During the night we will also see the skills to imitate in Who is who?.

The evening will continue with a peculiar dinner: the Blind tasting, with local products such as “wrinkled” potatoes, crumbs or bananas, where the challenge will be to discover what dishes are treated and what community they are typical of. And to lower the excesses of the food, the teams will give The return to Spain finding out the name of a Spanish town, solving a hieroglyph, and then placing it correctly on the map.

To continue the party, the contestants will celebrate an explosive birthday with a Poisoned gift. Also, Frank Blanco will challenge the contestants in I saw it on tv with questions about moments rescued from RTVE file.

How do you play in Typical Spanish?

Among others, the guests will undergo the following challenges:

I saw it on TV: Frank Blanco dives into the archives of TVE in search of the most iconic moments of our television. Each team will be asked a series of questions about shows, series and historical moments.

The return to Spain: Photographs representing the name of a town in Spain are projected as a hieroglyph. The member of either team who gets it right places the exact place where the municipality is located on a map.

Letter holders: The hostesses distribute 4 giant letters among the members of a team. With their eyes covered, in order not to see the letters, the participants must identify them (by touch) and form a word with all the pieces.

Poisoned gift: Frank Blanco prepares a birthday party for one of the guests and gives him a surprise gift. Then he asks a general culture question and, if he answers correctly, passes the package to the contestant on his left. If you fail, you must answer more questions until you get it right.

Guess the music: The band performs the melody of a song, without lyrics. Teams must match the exact title and interpreter. The band then plays and sings the song live.

Big hits: The presenter reads phrases that are part of the lyrics of a well-known song. With as few clues as possible, you have to get the title and artist right.

Give it a spin: After accumulating points throughout the night, teams can win or lose everything in this final game. Each team must answer a question whose answer is a number or a percentage. Whoever hits or gets closer has the right to play the roulette wheel and score points … or lose everything. In one of the rounds comes into play the Chicho award, in honor of the creator of the program One two Three….

