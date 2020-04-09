Sandeep Reddy Vanga Gets Massive Support Over Chinmayi Issue

Kabir Singh author and director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, bought huge help from the group after some folks accused him of normalizing bodily abuse. Sandeep confronted attacking criticism from celebrities similar to Chinmayi, Samantha Akkineni, Aditi Rao Hydari and another folks.

It began when an Instagram web page named bebadass.in took particular statements from Vanga’s interview with Anupama Chopra for Movie Companion and posted these elements as a video on Instagram. Then actress Samantha Akkineni posted that video as her Insta story and quoted it as “Deeply Disturbing”. Then singer Chinmayi Sripaada posted a collection of tweets and Instagram tales lashing out on Sandeep saying he normalized bodily abuse.

This thread is for ladies.

Please watch this video. pic.twitter.com/eVY8KYMnL5 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 7, 2019

After which Chinmayi went on to publish messages from individuals who shared their tales of them being in poisonous relationships the place their boyfriends/husbands to bodily beat them. All these folks attacking Vanga framed this assertion “In the event you can’t slap the lady you’re keen on, that doesn’t love.” Which isn’t what Sandeep actually stated. They took the statements approach out of context and blown them out of proportion.

Minutes after the tweets of Chinmayi, Sandeep bought huge help from the group. Many got here in help of Vanga and trended #WeSupportSandeepReddyVanga on twitter throughout India. Hours later, the hashtag grew to become the primary pattern on India Twitter developments.

The explanation behind this help is pure as a result of folks know the way wise Sandeep is about girls in actuality. He spoke varied occasions about how girls are being portrayed within the movies. And he wrote the character Preeti which one of many strongest girls characters ever.

It’s evident that Chinmayi and different “woke” individuals are genuinely involved about bodily abuse however saying Sandeep endorsed bodily abuse is what made the followers indignant.