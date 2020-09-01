‘Samanta and the life of …’ the singer Ruth Lorenzo

Ten years after giving a revolutionary turn to television reporting with the novel concept of 21 days, Samanta Villar go back to Four with the premiere of Samantha and the life of …, a space in which the journalist and a famous person make a unique ‘time travel’, the first installment of which will star the singer Ruth Lorenzo.

In each program, Samanta accompanies her guest to relive events extraordinary events of their childhood and youth, those events that defined how their lives were going to be and marked them until they became the people they are today. To do this, they will undertake an emotional journey in which they will visit prominent places from their past stages and meet again with people who had great significance in their lives. Samantha and the life of … It will not only be an endearing experience for the guests, but also a big surprise, because they will approach the trip without knowing anything about what is in store for them and they will rediscover aspects of their past that they don’t even imagine. Samantha herself will have the opportunity to be surprised by remembering songs, fashions, objects and television programs from her childhood.

The new of Samanta Villar

In the first installment of Samantha and the life of …, Samanta Villar will rise to Ruth Lorenzo to his particular time machine and he will make her travel to a past full of surprises. Behind Ruth’s powerful image and portentous voice, there is a girl who lived her childhood in a Mormon family and that at the age of nine he moved to live with his mother and some of his brothers to Salt lake city, in the North American state of Utah, where the headquarters of this church is located. In Samantha and the life of …, Ruth will have the opportunity to recall this stage of her childhood.

Ruth began her musical career upon her return to Spain, but met success by participating in X Factor From United Kingdom and stay in fifth position. A major record company offered her a millionaire contract, but she resigned to sign it due to artistic discrepancies. The singer will remember these events and also her passage through Eurovision, which allowed him to stay at the forefront of the Spanish music scene. In her experience with Samanta Villar, Ruth will also remember the most delicate moments of her life, such as the severe eating disorder she suffered for years.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io