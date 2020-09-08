‘Samanta and the life of …’ footballer Cesc Fabregas

How has the life of Cesc Fabregas, considered one of the best athletes of his generation? How have people who have crossed your path influenced you? The footballer stars in this Tuesday’s delivery of the program Samantha and the life of ….

Samanta Villar visit Cesc Fabregas in the house where he lives with his partner and children in Monaco, club in which he is currently active after passing through Arsenal, FC Barcelona and Chelsea. With titles in the Spanish and English league, two Euro Cups and a World Cup in his recordAmong other sporting achievements, the journalist will find a Cesc very devoted to his family who also maintains an excellent relationship with his parents and sister. It is precisely his sister who knows him better than anyone and in the show she will play a question and answer game with him in which they will end up drenched. Another challenge for the midfielder will be to face 100 children in a football match.

Ten years after giving a revolutionary turn to television reporting with the novel concept of 21 days, Samanta Villar go back to Four with the premiere of Samantha and the life of …, a space in which the journalist and a famous person make a unique ‘time travel’ where the interviewee’s family will be a key and very important piece.

In each program, Samanta accompanies her guest to relive events extraordinary events of their childhood and youth, those events that defined how their lives were going to be and marked them until they became the people they are today. To do this, they will undertake an emotional journey in which they will visit prominent places from their past stages and meet again with people who had great significance in their lives. Samantha and the life of … It will not only be an endearing experience for the guests, but also a big surprise, because they will approach the trip without knowing anything about what is in store for them and they will rediscover aspects of their past that they don’t even imagine. Samantha herself will have the opportunity to be surprised by remembering songs, fashions, objects and television programs from her childhood.

