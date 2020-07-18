Sam Garbarski’s ‘Bye bye Germany’ in ‘La cine de La 2’

A group of survivors from the Nazi concentration camps team up to start a small business selling bedding, a product that apparently is in high demand among the Germans, who also feel guilty enough not to close the door on a group of Jewish sellers. The idea is, of course, to raise enough money to go from Germany to the United States.

The friendly group, infected with the energy and boldness of David (Moritz Bleibtreu), gets down to business, cheating customers by selling lots of ‘Paris’ sheets, inventing in passing, to convince them, a whole series of cynical and mischievous techniques, and quite visionary in terms of marketing.

Sam Garbarski builds a good business

Bye bye Germany It is the fifth film, and until the last date, that Sam Garbarski led to the big screen, who in addition to directing was in charge of preparing the script, along with Michel Bergmann. This comedy, based on the 1940s in post-Holocaust Germany, premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival, in the Berlinale Special Gala section.

One of the main protagonists of Bye bye Germany was Moritz Bleibtreu, who already led the cast of Vijay and I (2013), the previous film made by Sam Garbarski. In this film, the presence of Antje trust, who participated with a small role in Man of steel (2013).

Once upon a time in Germany … (Goodbye Germany). Alem.-Lux.-Bél., 2017. Comedia. 101 min. Dir .: Sam Garbarski. Int .: Antje Traue, Anatole Taubman, Moritz Bleibtreu, Mark Ivanir, Joel Basman, Jeanne Werner, Joachim Paul Assböck, Anna König.

