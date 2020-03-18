SAG-AFTRA Tells Broadcast News Reporters They Must Be Provided Hazmat Suits If Assigned To Cover Coronavirus Hotspots

SAG-AFTRA, which represents 1000’s of TV and radio information broadcasters across the nation, is telling them to keep away from touring to coronavirus “hotspots” if potential, and that “if assigned to enter a hotspot, you have to be offered a hazmat swimsuit, respirator and correct coaching.”

The union additionally stated: “Reporters shouldn’t conduct in-person interviews with people who’re identified to have been uncovered or have been recognized with COVID-19. All such interviews have to be carried out with the usage of cellphone, video-chat, and so forth. Whereas it’s the accountability of the employer to take care of a secure working atmosphere for you,” the guild stated, “private care may also assist in retaining everybody secure throughout this time of ample warning.”

Associated Story SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris Points ‘Pressing Name To Motion’ To Stem Coronavirus-Linked Job Losses

SAG-AFTRA Basis’s Coronavirus Catastrophe Fund Sees “Extraordinarily Excessive Quantity” Of Help Requests

The union’s different COVID-19 security suggestions for broadcasters embody:

SAG-AFTRA



• Frequent areas in broadcast services needs to be cleaned/sanitized frequently. Studios needs to be cleaned/sanitized earlier than and after every shift.

• Use disposable covers to guard mics or increase mics to keep away from touching. Lip microphones shouldn’t be shared.

• Conduct interviews by cellphone or video when potential.

• Restrict sharing of apparatus as a lot as potential. Shared tools needs to be disinfected after every use.

• Use disinfecting towelettes to wipe down tools earlier than and after use.

• Frequently wipe down mobile phone.

• Get your personal meals and water and social distance from others whereas eating.

• Convey your personal make-up, brushes or sponges.

• Ask your employer about the potential for organising a house studio.

• Man-on-the-street interviews needs to be prevented, if potential.

• All different interviews shall be executed in conformity with the social distancing guidelines established by the CDC, particularly making an attempt to evolve to a six-foot distance between individuals when potential. If unable to take action, alternate options to in-person interviews have to be carried out. i.e., use of cellphone, video-chat, and so forth.

• If assigned to a press convention, you could make preparations to evolve with social distancing guidelines or monitor the convention remotely.