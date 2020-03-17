SAG-AFTRA Foundation Suspends In-Person Programs, Still Providing Assistance During Coronavirus Pandemic

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation has quickly suspended all in-person applications at its places of work in Los Angeles and New York due to the coronavirus pandemic. Foundation president Courtney B. Vance on Monday known as it “an unlucky however mandatory response to prioritize the well being and security of our workers and members.”

He famous in a brand new video, nevertheless, that “that doesn’t imply that we’re closing store. Actually, our management and employees are working arduous to create new and revolutionary methods to deliver applications and sources” to the union’s members in these tough instances.

“We are going to proceed to be an important security web and free useful resource for all SAG-AFTRA members, as we have now been for the previous 35 years,” he stated. “Even in the perfect of instances, the lifetime of a performer is usually a actual battle. However these are unprecedented instances. With tons of of productions going darkish, a lot of our fellow SAG-AFTRA members will face even larger hardship than regular.”

Watch the video above.

The muse, along side the SAG-AFTRA Movement Image Gamers Welfare Fund, has activated a COVID-19 Catastrophe Fund that’s now out there to eligible SAG-AFTRA members who’ve been impacted by the pandemic. The fund shall be administered by the Actors Fund. SAG-AFTRA members in want of help can apply on the muse’s web site, the place these able to contribute can even accomplish that.

“We want your help instantly,” Vance stated. “We’ve already receiving a spike in purposes and requires assist. And this can proceed for the unexpected future. Please contemplate a tax-deductible donation to the muse at present.”