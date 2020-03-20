SAG-AFTRA Closes Los Angeles Headquarters Until Further Notice

SAG-AFTRA has closed its headquarters in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus outbreak. “The security of our members and employees stays paramount,” its leaders instructed their members tonight.

“To reduce the danger of publicity to COVID-19, efficient instantly, entry to the SAG-AFTRA nationwide headquarters workplace in Los Angeles is suspended till additional discover,” SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and nationwide govt director David White stated, “All core companies are absolutely purposeful and operations proceed by phone, e mail and digital communication.”

Hollywood’s guilds and unions have been limiting entry to their places of work, often with solely important personnel allowed inside, after which solely sporadically. However that is the primary full closure, with extra virtually sure to come back because the coronavirus shutdown continues unabated.

The union has created on-line sources with day by day updates and data on member security, emergency reduction and hyperlinks to state’s unemployment insurance coverage web sites. It additionally has a security hotline, printed on the again of membership playing cards and member apps.

