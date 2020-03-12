Safaree Posts Funny Video About The Realities Of Parenthood With His New Baby Girl Crying In The Background

By now we’re all aware of merely how excited “Love & Hip Hop” star Safaree is to lastly be a first-time dad. He documented his partner Erica Mena’s complete being pregnant with such happiness and anticipation that continued as quickly as she gave begin—nonetheless now that points have settled a bit, evidently he won’t be ready for the tiring actuality.

Safaree consistently retains his followers entertained, significantly as a result of it pertains to his adventures in fatherhood. He’s posted films of him hilariously singing off-key to his new baby lady to stop her from crying and being overjoyed to lastly get the precise diaper dimension after driving all through metropolis to go looking out them.

Successfully, his latest video is a bit completely totally different. Now, that his daughter is just some months outdated, the very fact of parenthood seems to have hit Safaree pretty onerous. He recently posted a humorous video of himself wanting fully exhausted alongside Erica, as their daughter was crying intensely throughout the background.

He hilariously captioned the video with, “Youngster 4 sale.” Apparently, the novelty has formally worn off and now he realizes that being a mum or dad is a full-time job. Although, we’re sure that sooner reasonably than later he’ll be posting one different video of him being the blissful, excited father everyone knows and love.

In the meantime, Safaree is devoted to getting once more in kind, as he recently revealed that in Erica’s being pregnant he gained 12 kilos. He might not have any extra time correct now to be understanding collectively along with his new baby lady needing him frequently though.

Roommates, what are your concepts on this?