TELEVISION

‘S.W.A.T.’ Also Shutting Down Over Coronavirus Pandemic

March 16, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

CBS collection S.W.A.T. is winding down manufacturing at present, March 16. I hear the motion drama starring Shemar Moore is ending the penultimate episode of its second season. It’s going to have solely the season finale left.

The remaining Season 2 episode’s destiny is unclear however, given the gravity of the state of affairs within the U.S. as an entire and in Los Angeles, the place the Sony Footage Tv collection is filmed, it’s fairly doable that the finale received’t shoot in time for its air date.

S.W.A.T. joins fellow Sony TV collection The Goldbergs, Schooled, The Blacklist, Wheel Of Time and Mel Robbins, which all suspended manufacturing on Friday or Saturday.

Impressed by the traditional tv collection and have movie, S.W.A.T. stars Moore because the domestically born and raised sergeant tasked with operating a specialised tactical unit that’s the final cease in legislation enforcement in Los Angeles. Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow and Pavun Shetty function govt producers. S.W.A.T. is produced by Sony Footage Tv in affiliation with CBS Tv Studios.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *