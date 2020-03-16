‘S.W.A.T.’ Also Shutting Down Over Coronavirus Pandemic

CBS collection S.W.A.T. is winding down manufacturing at present, March 16. I hear the motion drama starring Shemar Moore is ending the penultimate episode of its second season. It’s going to have solely the season finale left.

The remaining Season 2 episode’s destiny is unclear however, given the gravity of the state of affairs within the U.S. as an entire and in Los Angeles, the place the Sony Footage Tv collection is filmed, it’s fairly doable that the finale received’t shoot in time for its air date.

S.W.A.T. joins fellow Sony TV collection The Goldbergs, Schooled, The Blacklist, Wheel Of Time and Mel Robbins, which all suspended manufacturing on Friday or Saturday.

Impressed by the traditional tv collection and have movie, S.W.A.T. stars Moore because the domestically born and raised sergeant tasked with operating a specialised tactical unit that’s the final cease in legislation enforcement in Los Angeles. Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow and Pavun Shetty function govt producers. S.W.A.T. is produced by Sony Footage Tv in affiliation with CBS Tv Studios.