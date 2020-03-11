Ryanair suspends all Italian flights until 8 April



Ryanair has launched the suspension of its full flight schedule to/from and inside Italy, following the selection of the Italian authorities to “lock down” the entire nation to incorporate the unfold of the Covid-19 virus.

These additional cuts shall be utilized as follows: From 24:00hrs Wednesday 11 March until 24:00hrs Wednesday eight April, Ryanair will droop all Italian house flights, Ryanair talked about.

“In addition to, From 24:00hrs Friday 13 March until 24:00hrs Wednesday eight April, Ryanair will droop all Italian worldwide flights.” Flights from Malta to Treviso and Bergamo operated by Malta Air had already been cancelled.

“All affected passengers have obtained e mail notices informing them of these flight cancellations. Passengers trying to find repatriation can pay money for a free switch to an earlier Ryanair flight working up until midnight Friday 13 March. Affected passengers could have the power to pick between a full refund or a journey credit score rating which may be redeemed on Ryanair flights inside the subsequent 12 months.”

“Ryanair continues to adapt completely with WHO and nationwide authorities steering and journey bans. The situation is altering daily, and all passengers on flights affected by journey bans or cancellations, are receiving emails and are being provided flight transfers, full refunds or journey credit score.”

“Ryanair apologises sincerely to all prospects for these schedule disruptions, which can be introduced on by nationwide authorities restrictions and the latest decision of the Italian Authorities to lock down the entire nation to struggle the Covid-19 virus.”